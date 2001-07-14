Ciena Announces Preliminary Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Results

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited preliminary financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 29, 2022. All information in this press release is approximate due to the preliminary nature of the announcement and is subject to normal quarter-end accounting review.

For the fiscal first quarter 2022, revenue is now expected to be in the range of $840 to $850 million, compared to the company’s previous expectation of $870 to $910 million. Ciena’s GAAP gross margin for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be approximately 44% to 45%. Adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin for fiscal first quarter is expected to be approximately 45% to 46%, at the high end of the previous guidance of 43% to 46%. Ciena’s GAAP operating expense for the fiscal first quarter is expected to be approximately $324 million. Adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense for the quarter is expected to be approximately $290 million, in line with the previous guidance. Appendix A below sets forth reconciliations between the GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) measures contained in this press release.

“In our fiscal first quarter, we experienced several specific disruptions in the supply chain late in the quarter that exacerbated an already-challenging macro supply situation, which reduced our flexibility to fully mitigate these additional disruptions in the quarter. Nevertheless, we continue to see an unprecedented level of demand for our products and services, as evidenced by extraordinary orders growth and underpinned by an overall acceleration of cloud adoption and traffic growth,” said Gary Smith, president and CEO, Ciena.

Smith continued, “The combination of a very positive demand environment as well as expanding supply chain capacity aligned with increased visibility into the remainder of the year based on our order flow and backlog, provides us greater confidence in our ability to achieve our fiscal 2022 financial objectives. Accordingly, we continue to expect to achieve our revenue guidance of 11% to 13% annual growth for fiscal 2022.”

APPENDIX A - Reconciliation of Expected Adjusted (Non- GAAP) Measures for the Fiscal First Quarter of 2022 Low End High End Of Range Of Range Gross Margin Percentage Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) (%) Expected GAAP gross margin percentage 44.0% 45.0% Share-based compensation-products and services 0.4% 0.4% Amortization of intangible assets 0.6% 0.6% Total adjustments related to expected gross margin 1.0% 1.0% Expected adjusted (non-GAAP) gross margin percentage 45.0% 46.0% Operating Expense Reconciliation (GAAP/non-GAAP) (in $'s and millions) Expected approximate GAAP operating expense $ 324.0 Share-based compensation-operating expense 22.0 Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs 3.0 Amortization of intangible assets 9.0 Total adjustments related to expected operating expense 34.0 Expected approximate adjusted (non-GAAP) operating expense $ 290.0

The adjusted (non-GAAP) measures above and their reconciliation to Ciena's GAAP results for the periods presented reflect adjustments relating to the following items:

Share-based compensation - a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance.

a non-cash expense incurred in accordance with share-based compensation accounting guidance. Significant asset impairments and restructuring costs - costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities and the redesign of business processes.

costs incurred as a result of restructuring activities taken to align resources with perceived market opportunities and the redesign of business processes. Amortization of intangible assets - a non-cash expense arising from the acquisition of intangible assets, principally developed technologies and customer-related intangibles, that Ciena is required to amortize over its expected useful life.

