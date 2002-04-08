Repligen Launches AAV Affinity Resins for Gene Therapy Purification

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation ( RGEN, Financial), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced the commercial launch of three advanced affinity chromatography resins for use in gene therapy manufacturing workflows. The resins – AVIPure® - AAV9, AVIPure® - AAV8, and AVIPure® - AAV2 – were developed by Avitide LLC, a Repligen company, and are specific to the major adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy vectors used today. AAV vectors are the leading platform for gene delivery for the treatment of a variety of human diseases1.

Vikas Gupta, Vice President and General Manager, Downstream Bioprocessing and Gene Therapy at Repligen said, “These AVIPure resins are powerful tools in our growing arsenal of unique and differentiated solutions for gene therapy manufacturing. The outstanding performance of these resins, combined with our OPUS® pre-packed columns and ARTeSYN chromatography skids, provide our customers with an unparalleled set of integrated chromatography solutions.”

Kevin Isett, President and CEO of Avitide said, “We are so pleased to introduce our AVIPure resins, which directly address the need for more advanced affinity solutions for gene therapy workflows. Caustic stability has been a challenge that these AVIPure resins now overcome, without sacrificing high dynamic binding capacity. We believe customers will benefit from superior process economics, including multi-cycle resin capabilities.”

Mr. Isett continued, “We look forward to the commercial rollout of these resins, leveraging our operational and commercial capabilities as part of the Repligen family, as we continue to advance additional products through our unique affinity chromatography development platform.”

About Avitide LLC, A Repligen Company

Avitide LLC, acquired by Repligen in September 2021, is a leading chromatography developer with diverse affinity ligand libraries and best-in-class ligand-to-resin development timelines. The company’s R&D platform develops high-performance customized and broadly commercialized biopharmaceutical purification tools for vaccines, traditional biologics, and more complex advanced therapeutic medicine products, including cell and gene therapies. For more information about Avitide, see the company website at https://avitide.com. Follow Avitide on LinkedIn.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. We are inspiring advances in bioprocessing for the customers we serve; primarily biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden. For more information about the company, including Repligen news releases, see our website at www.repligen.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1 Wang, D., Tai, P.W.L. & Gao, G. Adeno-associated virus vector as a platform for gene therapy delivery. Nat Rev Drug Discov 18, 358–378 (2019). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41573-019-0012-9

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding the impact of the Avitide AAV resin products on Repligen’s future financial performance, customer adoption of Avitide’s products, the expected expansion of Repligen’s product lines, and other statements identified by words or phrases like “believe” “look forward to” or “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, as detailed in Repligen’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form-10-Q on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other reports that Repligen periodically files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those Repligen contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect management’s current views and are based only on information currently available to us. Repligen does not undertake to update, whether written or oral, any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances, whether as a result of new information or otherwise, that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

[email protected]