Zai Lab to Announce Full-Year Financial Results and Corporate Updates on March 1, 2022

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report financial results and corporate updates for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, after the closing of the U.S. equity markets on March 1, 2022. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on March 2, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Conference Call and Webcast Information

Listeners may access the live webcast by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:

Registration Link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5968327 Conference ID: 5968327

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.



A replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. To that end, our experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharmaceutical companies in order to generate a broad pipeline of innovative marketed products and product candidates. We have also built an in-house team with strong product discovery and translational research capabilities and are establishing a pipeline of proprietary product candidates with global rights. Our vision is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing our portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global.

For more information, please contact:

ZAI LAB CONTACTS:

Investor Relations: Ron Aldridge / Lina Zhang

+1 (781) 434-8465 / +86 136 8257 6943

[email protected] / [email protected]

Media: Danielle Halstrom / Xiaoyu Chen

+1 (215) 280-3898 / +86 185 0015 5011

[email protected] / [email protected]

Zai Lab Limited