Otonomo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd.(Otonomo), ( OTMO), the mobility intelligence company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year, ending December 31, 2021. In 2021, Otonomo reported a growing number of use cases and across a wider set of geographies, entered into six new OEM contracts, acquired Neura and further developed in the platform. Otonomo’s cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance as of December 31, 2021 was $208.1 million.



Otonomo Full Year & Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million compared to $212 thousand, in the fourth quarter 2020

Revenue for the full year 2021 was $1.7 million, compared to $394 thousand in 2020

GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter was $16.2 million. GAAP operating loss for the same period in 2020 was $4.6 million. The increase is attributed to the acquisition of Neura, a growing number of employees, and expenses related to becoming a publicly traded company.

Non-GAAP operating loss for the fourth quarter was $13.8 million. Non-GAAP operating loss for the same period in 2020 was $4.3 million.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2021, was $208.1 million.



For information regarding the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, as well as a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information.”

Full Year Key Performance Indicators

6 OEM contracts signed during 2021 that brought us to 22 total contracts

50 million addressable connected vehicles

More than 370 billion data points processed in 2021



Management’s Remarks

“During 2021, we laid the infrastructure to offer solutions for the Mobility-as-a Service, Smart City, Electric Vehicle, Fleet and Transportation sectors. We successfully signed 6 new OEM agreements, expanding the total number to 22, fortifying our strong position as a neutral mobility intelligence platform. We are proud of the growing number of new partnerships that we were able to announce, coupled with our diversified client base across platforms, geographies and use cases,” commented Ben Volkow, Chief Executive Officer.

“As we focused on scaling our go-to-market strategy, we doubled our employee base, and added several industry veterans to our leadership team with broad business experience. We are already seeing the positive impact of these hires on our business.”

“Additionally, we finalized the Neura acquisition during the fourth quarter, and successfully integrated Neura’s patented AI and machine learning capabilities into our offerings, while expanding our total addressable market and targeting the larger mobility ecosystem.”

“I am excited for all the opportunities in 2022 and beyond,” Ben Volkow concluded.

2022 Guidance

In 2022, Otonomo will continue to focus on growth in revenue and OEM partnerships and on expanding diversity in the solutions we offer and our partnerships, including into new geographies. Otonomo expects to announce its guidance for 2022 by the end of March 2022.

About Otonomo

Otonomo fuels a data ecosystem of OEMs, fleets, and more than 100 service providers spanning the transportation, mobility, and automotive industries. Our platform securely ingests more than 4 billion data points per day globally from over 50 million vehicles licensed on the platform and massive amounts of mobility demand data from multimodal sources, then reshapes and enriches it, to accelerate time to market for new services that improve the mobility and transportation experience. We provide deeper visibility and actionable insights to empower strategic data-driven decisions – taking the guesswork out of mobility and transportation planning, deployment, and operations. Privacy by design and neutrality are at the core of our platform, which enables GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy-regulation-compliant solutions using both personal and aggregate data. Use cases include emergency services, mapping, traffic management, EV management, subscription-based services, micro-mobility, parking, predictive maintenance, insurance, media, in-vehicle services, and dozens of smart city solutions.

More information is available at otonomo.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo, the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "expect," “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “will continue,” and "intends" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s final prospectus filed with the SEC on November 3, 2021, and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Otonomo uses the non-GAAP measure of operating loss, which excludes from income, as applicable, share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation of property and equipment and merger and acquisition related expenses. Otonomo’s management believes the non-GAAP financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of Otonomo’s ongoing core operations and prospects for the future. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the operating loss to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is included with the financial statements contained in this press release. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP information in evaluating and operating business internally and as such has determined that it is important to provide this information to investors.

UNAUDITED OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(in $ thousands)

As of December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash 208,080 27,784 Account receivables and other receivables 4,334 314 Total current assets 212,414 28,098 Non-current assets Other long-term assets 254 202 Property and equipment, net 726 625 Goodwill and intangibles, net 46,483 - Total non-current assets 47,463 827 Total assets 259,877 28,925 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred shares and shareholders' equity (deficit) Current liabilities Account payables and other payables 9,353 2,998 Deferred revenue 11 265 Warrants for redeemable convertible preferred shares - 7,731 Total current liabilities 9,364 10,994 Non-current liabilities Warrants for ordinary shares 1,924 - Total non-current liabilities 1,924 - Redeemable convertible preferred shares - 77,702 Shareholders’ equity (deficit) 248,589 (59,771) Total liabilities, and Shareholders’ equity (deficit) 259,877 28,925

UNAUDITED OTONOMO TECHNOLOGIES LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in $ thousands)

Three-month Period ended December 31, 2021 2020





Revenue 1,066 212 Costs of revenue and operating expenses: Cost of revenue 299 243 Cloud infrastructure (*) 1,075 297 Research and development 4,844 2,105 Sales and marketing 4,348 1,386 General and administrative 6,182 786 Amortization and depreciation 566 33 Total cost of revenue and operating expenses 17,314 4,850 Loss from operations (16,248) (4,638)

(*) Cloud infrastructure consists primarily of expenses related to the cost to a third-party cloud service provider to deliver our platform to our users and for internal use.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(in $ thousands)

Three-months Period Ended December 31 2021 2020





GAAP operating Loss (16,248) (4,638) Share-based compensation (1) 1,850 321 Amortization and depreciation (2) 566 33 2,416 354 Non-GAAP operating Loss (13,832) (4,284)





Share-based compensation: Research and development 378 174 Sales and marketing 469 62 General and administrative 1,003 85 1,850 321



