%3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3EWayfair+Inc.%3C%2Fspan%3E ( NYSE:W, Financial), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced Sean Halligan has joined the company as chief global supply chain officer. Halligan will drive the strategic supply chain initiatives that enable Wayfair to deliver an exceptional shopping experience to its customers, from product discovery to final delivery including the ongoing expansion of Wayfair’s fulfillment center and delivery network and the development of the company’s global freight network.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005385/en/

Sean Halligan Joins Wayfair as Chief Global Supply Chain Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are delighted to welcome Sean to the operations leadership team as we rapidly expand and strengthen our capabilities across our end-to-end, global logistics network,” said Thomas Netzer, chief operating officer, Wayfair. “Sean’s exceptional leadership track record and deep operations expertise spanning distribution, transportation, supply chain systems and automation strongly position him to lead Wayfair’s supply chain team.”

Halligan joins Wayfair with more than two decades of experience leading supply chains for large, complex, customer-facing organizations including Cardinal Health, Nike and Target. In addition to his operational and technical strengths, Halligan is a seasoned people leader with strong talent management experience and a passion for team-building and culture development.

“I’ve watched Wayfair grow into an industry leader over the last decade and could not be more excited to join the team, particularly now, as the company continues to expand its world-class operations footprint to support the ongoing growth of the business, including the expansion into new markets and physical retail,” added Halligan. “The strength of Wayfair’s global supply chain drives a best-in-class experience for its customers and truly sets Wayfair apart as the go-to retailer for home in North America, Germany and the United Kingdom. I look forward to working with this talented team to continuously improve and enhance the customer experience through operations expertise and innovation.”

About Wayfair

Wayfair is the destination for all things home: helping everyone, anywhere create their feeling of home. From expert customer service, to the development of tools that make the shopping process easier, to carrying one of the widest and deepest selections of items for every space, style, and budget, Wayfair gives everyone the power to create spaces that are just right for them.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - Everything home – for a space that’s all you.

Joss & Main - The ultimate style edit for home.

AllModern - All of modern, made simple.

Birch Lane - A fresh take on the classics.

Perigold - An undiscovered world of luxury design.

Wayfair generated $14.1 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, Wayfair employs approximately 16,000 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005385/en/