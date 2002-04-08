Alignment Healthcare To Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Thursday, March 3, 2022

ORANGE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) ( ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results on Thursday, March 3, 2022, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 607-1669 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7881 for international participants, and referencing participant code 7365097. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/. A call replay will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the call’s completion, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

