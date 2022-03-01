Avid Technology Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® ( AVID), a leading technology provider that powers the media and entertainment industry, announced today that Jeff Rosica, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Ken Gayron, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss the company's earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, which will be published after the market closes that day.



Conference call information:

Date & time: Tuesday, March 1, 2022, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast link (listen only) and presentation slides: Events & Presentations tab at https://ir.avid.com/

Audio dial-in number: +1 646-828-8193, confirmation code: 7636999



A replay of the conference call webcast will be available for a limited time by visiting the Events & Presentations page on Avid’s investor relations website at https://ir.avid.com, and a replay of the conference call audio will be available for a limited time by dialing 719-457-0820, passcode 7636999.

