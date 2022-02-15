Beanfield Metroconnect Selects Ribbon Connect to Expand Hosted Voice Offerings and Quickly Deliver Microsoft Teams Phone System Capabilities to Business Customers

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas and TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beanfield Metroconnect, owner and operator of the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal, and Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP Optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that Beanfield is the first Canadian communications service provider to deploy Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing. The service enables Beanfield to quickly extend its Hosted Voice offerings by providing its customers with an easy way to integrate office phone system capabilities into Microsoft Teams.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for our business customers to have fast, reliable connectivity along with a rich suite of communications and collaboration services that enable productivity regardless of where they choose to work," said Dan Armstrong, Founder and CEO of Beanfield. "Ribbon provided us with a proven Microsoft Direct Routing solution that enables us to significantly extend our market reach and allows our customers to seamlessly integrate advanced calling services with Microsoft Teams, while leveraging our best-in-class Hosted Voice service."

Armstrong added, "We pride ourselves on owning and operating our fibre network. By leveraging Ribbon Connect's technology, we can deliver a complete Microsoft-Teams-based collaboration experience that includes our business phone services."

"We are delighted to extend our longstanding partnership with Beanfield and help them gain an even greater competitive advantage by enabling customers to bring their Beanfield telecom services to enterprises that have come to rely on Microsoft Teams," said Dave Shier, Ribbon's Vice President of Sales for Canada. "Beanfield is making it easy for businesses across Canada to fully leverage their Teams investments with the ability to easily add telecom services so employees can connect and collaborate from anywhere using their Teams desktop and mobile apps."

Ribbon Connect for Microsoft Teams Direct Routing is a cloud-based service that securely connects new or existing phone lines to Microsoft Phone System. The solution is ideal for new or existing Teams deployments and includes rich integration options that allow it to work with existing PBX/phone systems. This gives organizations the option to operate some elements of a legacy system in parallel with Teams, allowing them to best manage existing investments or business processes until fully migrated. Offered as a per user, per month service, Ribbon Connect enables organizations of any type to scale up or down to match usage levels, including for seasonal workforce or business fluctuations in industries where demand and external factors impact workforce levels.

About Beanfield Metroconnect

Beanfield is a telecommunications company unlike the rest. We recognize the importance of connecting communities and the people within them, and we do this without sacrificing outstanding customer support and superior services. At Beanfield, it's about building communities, not just networks.

Founded in 1988, Beanfield builds, owns and operates the largest independent fibre-optic network in Toronto and Montreal. We connect over 2900 commercial and residential buildings. All of our construction, installation, and customer experience teams are in-house, giving you the most efficient and streamlined experience possible because we believe that's How it Should Be. For more information visit beanfield.com.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. To learn more about Ribbon visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those related to the expected benefits of Ribbon Communications' products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/beanfield-metroconnect-selects-ribbon-connect-to-expand-hosted-voice-offerings-and-quickly-deliver-microsoft-teams-phone-system-capabilities-to-business-customers-301480846.html

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.