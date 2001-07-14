XPEL Expands Architectural Window Film Solutions

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) a global provider of protective films and coatings, today announced the expansion of its VISIONTM architectural window film product portfolio and commercial support services. The new films and services such as energy modeling simulations are designed to help reduce the carbon footprint of commercial buildings by lowering peak energy demand and maximizing HVAC efficiency.

The VISION product portfolio is headlined by its specialty films such as All-Season Intelligence, which is designed to reject solar heat in warmer climates and retain heat in cooler climates. Other products in the VISION portfolio include safety and security films to strengthen glass and reduce damage from graffiti, decorative films to improve aesthetics, and solar films to maximize interior comfort and energy efficiency.

“With the addition of these new products and services, XPEL is laser focused on delivering maximum benefits and results to our key client groups,” commented Harry Rahman, Director of Architectural Films for XPEL. “By providing our global installation network with more solutions, they can better service their clientele and end-users.”

VISION films can spectrally select light, offering unique benefits such as glare reduction while also targeting infrared heat and ultraviolet rays. All VISION films are backed by a comprehensive performance warranty.

ABOUT XPEL

XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and commercial/residential window films, and ceramic coatings. With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary DAP software, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training. XPEL, Inc. is publicly traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “XPEL”.

www.xpel.com

