Worksport Pre-Production Terravis System™ Moves to Final Stages of Development

Mississauga, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company”), seeking to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with its proprietary solar and green hydrogen-based technologies, has completed all required testing on the pre-production prototype of the Terravis System™, including the Terravis SOLIS & Terravis COR energy storage systems.



Management is keen to report that the supply chain is intact with no anticipated delays for the upcoming final production prototypes. Delays in receiving the prototype’s removable batteries were a result of logistic failures from the shipper and were resolved by the end of 2021. We received the removable battery shipment just before Christmas and proceeded with testing immediately after the holidays. Having successfully undergone multiple testing phases with minimal changes needed, production for the Terravis System™ is scheduled to begin by the end of March 2022, with subsequent deliveries to reservation holders in Q2 2022.

The Terravis System's overall design outperformed the expectations of internal electrical engineering teams. Features such as advanced hot swapping performed as expected, system efficiency was within the required margin of error, and the inverter output an actual pure sine wave, highlighting energy quality that’s notably better than competitors.

“The Terravis System™ inverter voltage waveform features such low harmonic distortion (< 2%) that it’s possibly the only inverter we tested in our R&D lab that earned the label ‘pure sine wave’,” said Worksport Director of Engineering, Dr. Rafael Oliveira.

Management said production models will most likely have greater performance and is considering releasing some of the production prototypes to early adopters that were among the first to reserve their COR.

“We are extremely pleased with the test results from the Terravis System™ prototype and look forward to progressing into full scale production. It will be exciting to see the public adopt this technology and witness the adaptation of solar into our daily, very mobile lives,” said Worksport CEO Steven Rossi.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. ( WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.terravisenergy.com, www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

