Veracyte to Release Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results on February 28, 2022

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) announced today that it will release its full financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021 after the close of market on Monday, February 28, 2022. Company management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live from the company’s website and will be available via the following link: https%3A%2F%2Fprotect-us.mimecast.com%2Fs%2FIyUzCADA4pUjMMGcmQqy2. A webcast replay will be available following conclusion of the live broadcast and will be accessible on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations.

The conference call can be accessed as follows:

U.S./Canada participant dial-in number (toll-free): (855) 541-0980 International participant dial-in number: (970) 315-0440 Conference I.D.: 5377945

