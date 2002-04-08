PubMatic and MiQ are at the Leading Edge of Addressability Innovation

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PubMatic ( PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, today announced results from its partnership with MiQ, a global programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. Together, the companies have leveraged new and sustainable addressability solutions to drive increased advertiser ROI in environments without third-party cookies, while enhancing consumer privacy. In a recent campaign, PubMatic’s Audience Encore helped MiQ outperform cookie-based campaigns.



“Our results show that people-based identifiers leveraging authentications can complement cookie-based strategies, providing efficient, incremental reach in new environments and increasing addressability rates,” said Lara Koenig, Global Product Lead, Performance at MiQ. “Leveraging PubMatic’s technology has been highly effective, and has helped us – and our clients – solve for identity resolution roadblocks to increase the reach of first-party data for advertisers.”

The PubMatic and MiQ partnership delivers an unbiased, multi-solution approach to help advertisers build a comprehensive and complementary strategy for the safe, data-driven advertising of the future. Utilizing PubMatic’s Audience Encore, which helps advertisers reach desired audiences using any addressability currency of choice, MiQ ran a series of campaigns split 50/50 using RampID, LiveRamp’s people-based identifier, and third-party cookies respectively. MiQ found that the campaigns using an identifier (RampID) achieved key performance indicators (KPIs) and outperformed the cookie-based campaigns.

Highlights from the partnership include:

Averaged more than 65% unique reach over cookie-based campaigns

Campaigns in Safari generated more than double the reach of those using cookies

57% better CPM for PMP campaigns including IDs vs. cookie-based PMPs



“As the addressability landscape continues to evolve, it’s important for advertisers to have innovation-driven partners like MiQ,” said Peter Barry, VP of Addressability, PubMatic. “Together we’re helping to build an ecosystem that drives value for publishers and buyers, while respecting consumer choice regarding identity and privacy.”

PubMatic enables partners like MiQ to achieve campaign goals and drive ROI across a range of identity and addressability solutions. PubMatic provides measurable results to its customers to ground optimizations and strategic decisions for a post-cookie world in detailed data and reporting.

About PubMatic

PubMatic ( PUBM) is an independent technology company maximizing customer value by delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future. PubMatic’s sell-side platform empowers the world’s leading digital content creators across the open internet to control access to their inventory and increase monetization by enabling marketers to drive return on investment and reach addressable audiences across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, our infrastructure-driven approach has allowed for the efficient processing and utilization of data in real time. By delivering scalable and flexible programmatic innovation, we improve outcomes for our customers while championing a vibrant and transparent digital advertising supply chain.

About MiQ

We’re MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We’re experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you’re always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places. For more information, please visit wearemiq.com .

