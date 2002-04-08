Motorsport Games Announces Next Gen Car For NASCAR 21: Ignition

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. ( MSGM) (“Motorsport Games”) , a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today the addition of NASCAR’s Next Gen car to NASCAR 21: Ignition, the officially licensed video game of the world’s most popular stock car racing series. The Next Gen car update will be available starting Thursday, February 17, 2022 within a new “Test Drive mode” for players on all platforms (PlayStation, Xbox and PC).



The Next Gen car update arrives just in time for the start of the 2022 NASCAR regular season and its first race - the Daytona 500 – scheduled to be held Sunday, February 20, 2022. With the Next Gen cars being the most highly anticipated change coming to NASCAR this year, Motorsport Games has been working on implementing the car into NASCAR 21: Ignition since its launch to ensure that players will have authentic representation of the sport in its most current state. Players can look forward to driving the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Next Gen Ford Mustang test car in-game within the all-new Test Drive mode, getting a handle on the new car for the first time.

“Our development team couldn’t be happier about adding Next Gen cars to the current iteration of Ignition, especially prior to the kickoff of the 2022 NASCAR season,” said George Holmquist, Vice President of Publishing and Marketing at Motorsport Games. “We have shared in the excitement of our players and NASCAR fans with this highly anticipated game addition. We made sure to recreate the Next Gen car as close to its real-life counterpart as possible and we can’t wait for everyone to get acclimated with driving the newest stock car in-game, just like the drivers will be throughout the year.”

Not only will users at home get to use the Next Gen cars in-game, but attendees of the Daytona 500 race weekend will have the opportunity to test drive the Next Gen car at the eNASCAR Arcade on site. Players will be able to drive the car around the iconic Daytona International Speedway prior to the showcase event on race day. Motorsport Games representatives will be on hand to assist players and answer questions about the newest update.

In addition, fans can look forward to kicking off the 2022 NASCAR season with a Free Play Weekend of NASCAR 21: Ignition, available on the Xbox platform from February 17 - 20, 2022. The game comes complete with a number of modes, such as Race Now, Online Multiplayer and the brand new Paint Booth. NASCAR 21: Ignition contains all drivers, teams and tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season and is accessible for players of all skill levels.

The Daytona 500 weekend will also see Live Fast Motorsports kick off the second year of its partnership with Motorsport Games by racing with a NASCAR 21: Ignition and Xbox-themed scheme on its No. 78 Ford Mustang. This marks the first of seven select races this season that B.J. McLeod’s No. 78 car will feature a Motorsport Games-inspired livery. Additionally, McLeod will race with a custom-designed Motorsport Games helmet and the Live Fast Motorsports pit crew will wear Motorsport Games branded fire suits throughout the season.

To purchase NASCAR 21: Ignition, please visit the PlayStation Store , Xbox Store and Steam .

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”). Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others.

