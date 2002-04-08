Broadcom Safeguards the SAN with Gen 7 Fibre Channel and Extends Leadership with the Industry's Highest Density 64G Switch

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO, Financial), today announced the availability of the industry’s most secure and highest density Gen 7 64G Fibre Channel switch platform— the Brocade G730 Switch, a 128-port core switching platform for the autonomous SAN. Additionally, the company today also announced the industry’s first double density 64G Fibre Channel optical transceiver that expands the port density for the Brocade G730 and G720 switches.



Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel safeguards and modernizes the SAN against cybersecurity and business continuity challenges that threaten to disrupt data center operations. Gen 7 is the most cyber resilient network for storage, protecting enterprises against cybersecurity threats as well as disruptions or outages from catastrophic events.

New integrated security technology protects mission critical operations by validating the integrity of Gen 7 hardware and software.

Enhanced autonomous SAN capabilities transform billions of telemetry data points into automated actions that ensure the reliability and performance of critical applications, virtual infrastructure, and NVMe storage. With the launch of the Brocade G730 switch, Broadcom continues to extend the industry’s only 64G Fibre Channel portfolio, demonstrating unmatched industry innovation and technology leadership.

“Broadcom is modernizing the storage network to overcome cybersecurity vulnerabilities and the realities of technology obsolescence,” said Jack Rondoni, senior vice president and general manager, Brocade Storage Networking division, Broadcom. “Upgrading a network removes the risks of legacy technology and enables our customers to take advantage of the innovations delivered in Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel. Enhanced security and autonomous SAN technology takes the guesswork out of protecting and managing a network.”

Enterprises have never had so many infrastructure technology choices. Staying ahead of the technology curve enables competitive advantages through infrastructure. A Brocade Gen 7 cyber resilient network protects against security threats, enables non-stop operations, and maximizes management automation. Fibre Channel fabrics are secure by design, based on controlled access between servers and storage and isolation within the data center. Brocade Gen 7 technology further reduces the vulnerabilities from malware and hijacking attacks, by validating the integrity of the switch operating system, security settings, and hardware.

“Security remains a top priority for enterprise customers that are modernizing their IT infrastructure to keep up with the demands of new workloads,” said Eric Burgener, research vice president, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, IDC. “Fibre Channel is inherently secure based on its point-to-point architecture that minimizes the impact of a compromised server or network attack. Gen 7 Fibre Channel enables the highest levels of security, reliability, and performance for enterprises that are looking to modernize their storage networks.”

Broadcom introduced autonomous SAN technology with the Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel to simplify and automate management. Its self-optimizing and self-healing capabilities maximize performance and availability, by automatically detecting and mitigating issues that can lead to disruptions or outages to applications and data access. By understanding and analyzing network telemetry data in real time, the SAN can automatically make intelligent decisions on traffic prioritization and congestion mitigation to ensure non-stop operations.

With almost three decades in the data center, Broadcom understands the cybersecurity and business continuity requirements for enterprise storage customers. Broadcom has integrated that knowledge into a rules-based engine resident in the fabric, providing the fastest possible problem mitigation. Fibre Channel continues to be an essential piece of most enterprises’ critical storage infrastructure due to its industry-leading security, reliability, and long-lasting investment protection. With a foundation of six-nines availability and multi-generational compatibility, Fibre Channel continues to add new capabilities and value to address the evolving needs of storage customers.

Brocade G730 Switch: High-Density Building Block for Increased Scalability

Create high-scale fabrics in less rack space with the industry’s highest-density 64G switch. The Brocade G730 Switch provides 128 64G line rate ports in a 2RU design and 50 percent lower switching latency compared to previous generations to maximize performance of NVMe storage. Unmatched performance, integrated security, and autonomous SAN management technologies enable a cyber resilient network for mission-critical storage.

The Brocade 64G double density optical transceiver (SFP-DD): Next-generation transceiver enables the highest density 64G switch portfolio. Connect more servers, storage or switches in the same footprint with the Fibre Channel industry’s first double density optical transceiver. It delivers unmatched port density on the Brocade Gen 7 switches: up to 128 ports on the G730 (2RU) and 64 ports on the G720 (1RU).

Availability

Brocade G730 and G720 Switches and 64G Double Density Optical Transceivers and Ports-on-Demand kits are now available. Please contact your local Broadcom sales representative for more information. OEM partners will begin shipping throughout the next few quarters. Visit www.broadcom.com/brocade to learn more about Brocade Fibre Channel networking solutions.

Quote Sheet:

Dave Lincoln, Vice President of Product Management, Dell Technologies

“Dell Connectrix B-Series 64G Fibre Channel switches deliver the security, end-to-end NVMe performance, and reliability required by today’s enterprise data centers. Our longstanding collaboration with Broadcom, and validated interoperability with Dell infrastructure, ensures that customers will be able to easily and confidently deploy these new switches to support the most demanding workloads with superior performance.”

Olivier Delachapelle, Head of Product Line Management Europe, Fujitsu

“Broadcom’s launch of its high-density Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel SAN switch and double-density SFP, combined with the autonomous capabilities inherent in Gen 7 Fibre Channel, gives customers the foundation of a modern IT infrastructure. In a world where security and business continuity are critical, it gives tremendous peace of mind to know that Gen 7 Fibre Channel SANs from Broadcom are widely-trusted and deployed when it matters the most.”

Patrick Osborne, Vice President and General Manager, Collaborative Products and Big Data, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

“HPE’s cloud data services help customers unlock value from all of their data, everywhere. Together with Broadcom, HPE helps customers accelerate mission-critical workloads and sets the foundation for high-speed NVMe fabrics with secure, self-healing storage. Continued innovations to the Broadcom Gen 7 networking portfolio, combined with HPE Alletra cloud-native infrastructure, and HPE GreenLake, help our customers fast track their digital transformations from edge to cloud.”

Dan McConnell, SVP, Product Management at Hitachi Vantara

“Collaborating for more than 20 years, Broadcom and Hitachi Vantara have once again joined forces to develop innovative infrastructure solutions for the on-demand data center. The Hitachi VSP family, coupled with the expanded Brocade Gen 7 Fibre Channel portfolio, not only delivers industry-leading performance, to take maximum advantage of low latency, high performance fabrics, but also provides the industry’s most cyber resilient network for storage, protecting enterprise from cyber threats and costly disruptions.”

Hui Li, General Manager, Storage, Inspur Information

“We are pleased to once again collaborate with Broadcom to deliver industry-leading solutions. Combining the new cutting-edge capabilities of the Brocade G730 switch with Inspur Information’s new storage G6 platform, we can now offer customers the autonomous SAN technology with the cybersecurity and business continuity data efficiency they demand. Further, we look forward to creating end-to-end solutions that help increase the productivity of our customers and accelerate the digital economy.”

Stuart McRae, Executive Director and General Manager, Data Management and Storage, Lenovo Corporation

“Lenovo Storage, with our Broadcom partnership, delivers integrated end-to-end Fibre Channel and NVMe-FC solutions built on leading-edge Gen 7 SAN infrastructure that accelerates our customers’ applications and increases their data security, while reducing operational expense and providing investment protection. With this announcement, the Lenovo ThinkSystem DB720S Gen 7 scales up to 64 ports each with 64G bandwidth, while offering new self-healing, self-optimizing, and cyber resiliency capabilities.”

Phil Brotherton, Vice President, Solutions and Alliances Group at NetApp

“Broadcom’s customer-centric technology is one of the primary reasons for our successful relationship, which has resulted in thousands of customers embracing NetApp and Broadcom’s hybrid cloud SAN solutions. The combination of the new Brocade G730 and NetApp's ONTAP portfolio of solutions furthers our ability to provide customers with automated management, self-optimizing, self-healing capabilities, and a cyber resilient network that will help make the lives of front-line IT staff much easier— resulting in optimal performance and access for mission critical SAN deployments.”

AJ Kapase, AVP, Global Strategic Alliances, Pure Storage

“The collaboration between Pure Storage and Broadcom continues to drive innovation for the modern data experience, by delivering industry-leading solutions that provide predictable workload performance and improved data mobility for the enterprise customer. Brocade’s Gen 7 autonomous SAN capabilities and integrated security features will help create a more cyber resilient network for our customers.”