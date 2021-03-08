Terran Orbital to Significantly Expand Manufacturing Capability in Irvine, CA

PR Newswire

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Terran Orbital Corporation ("Terran Orbital," or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions, signed a 10-year lease for a 60,000 square-foot commercial facility in Irvine, California. The location of the facility is adjacent to the Company's existing facility.

"Terran Orbital continues to expand our status as an industry leader by growing our portfolio of satellite production and assembly facilities," said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. "This is another in a long line of developments to maintain our leadership as a top small satellite manufacturer in the country."

The new facility will focus on pure assembly and production. The facility will house staff and equipment beginning later this year.

"This latest expansion amplifies our ability to produce satellites at scale," said William Beck, Terran Orbital Vice President of Infrastructure. "We look forward to helping produce the thousands of satellites expected to launch into orbit over the next 10 years."

In September 2021, Terran Orbital announced it planned to build what the Company believes will be one of the largest satellite manufacturing complexes in the world in Brevard County, Florida. Once completed, it is expected that the 660,000 square-foot facility will create approximately 2,100 new jobs on Florida's Space Coast.

Terran Orbital has previously announced it entered into a business combination agreement with Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWNT), ("Tailwind Two"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), pursuant to which Terran Orbital will combine with Tailwind Two.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp.

Tailwind Two is a blank check company "for founders, by founders" – formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more founder-led businesses in a sector being disrupted by technological change. Tailwind Two's management team and directors have invested extensively in founder-run businesses, with notable success in the space industry. Tailwind Two is led by Chairman Philip Krim, and Co-Chief Executive Officers Chris Hollod and Matt Eby. In addition to the members of its management team and board of directors, Tailwind Two has assembled an Advisory Board that will help position Tailwind Two as the value-add partner of choice for today's leading entrepreneurs.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation is a leading vertically integrated provider of end-to-end satellite solutions. Terran Orbital combines satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil and commercial customers. In addition, Terran Orbital is developing the world's largest, most advanced NextGen Earth Observation constellation to provide persistent, real-time earth imagery. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.

