Goodnow Investment Group, Llc Buys AppLovin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Wayfair Inc, Vimeo Inc

Darien, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AppLovin Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Wayfair Inc, Vimeo Inc, Root Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Goodnow Investment Group, Llc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GOODNOW INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goodnow+investment+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Carvana Co (CVNA) - 805,448 shares, 15.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 722,250 shares, 13.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.14% Triton International Ltd (TRTN) - 2,160,072 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% AppLovin Corp (APP) - 1,084,814 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.34% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 878,194 shares, 6.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in AppLovin Corp by 108.34%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $114.85, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $75.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.5%. The holding were 1,084,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 27.86%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 356,104 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc sold out a holding in Root Inc. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $5.78, with an estimated average price of $4.31.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 93.46%. The sale prices were between $588.89 and $696.25, with an estimated average price of $645. The stock is now traded at around $546.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.93%. Goodnow Investment Group, Llc still held 4,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Goodnow Investment Group, Llc reduced to a holding in Wayfair Inc by 22.3%. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91. The stock is now traded at around $145.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. Goodnow Investment Group, Llc still held 250,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.