Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc

- New Purchases: SPY, VXF, VV, VTI,
- Added Positions: TFX, GDDY, MA, GPN, V, BKI, LKQ, DLB, CASY, IWM, FISV, IWB, SIGI, SFM, NRC, APAM, WWW, LSTR, BAH, COLM, JJSF, LANC, UNF, NSIT, MNRO, IAA, PRFT, CBZ, SCL, ENV, SLGN, FUL, ROST, MOG.A, KNSL, NATI, IART, ECOL, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: XRAY, FTDR, IT, CHH, MANH, NDSN, COO, WRB, TRMB, ULTA, INTU, WEX, JBHT, BRO, ATR, BR, POOL, FDS, IEX, HLI, MORN, KEX, UMPQ, MSFT, CSL, AYI, RPM, TMX, WMS, NVST, TMO, GGG, PNFP, SHW, USB, BLKB, SEIC, DEO, ORLY, CACI, TECH, DECK, WTM, QLYS, WWD, HXL, ICUI, IPAR, JLL, FWRD, TTGT, ALG, HLNE, KAR, FCN, CASS, MGRC, PDCO, STE, SSB, SSD, MLAB, FB, SBH, EXPO, ROG, PLUS, DORM,
- Sold Out: DCI, RAVN, EBS, YETI,
These are the top 5 holdings of ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C
- Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 3,068,867 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 8,550,459 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
- Aramark (ARMK) - 17,013,714 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 209,284 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85%
- Gartner Inc (IT) - 1,708,275 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.321300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $205.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $444.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Teleflex Inc (TFX)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 108.28%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $323.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,058,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 70.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,775,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,004,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 605.89%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 94,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $246.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 125,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,071,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Donaldson Co Inc (DCI)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Emergent BioSolutions Inc (EBS)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.Reduced: Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 60.25%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 2,958,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 80.05%. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 819,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Manhattan Associates Inc (MANH)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 31.08%. The sale prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $131.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 1,194,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Nordson Corp (NDSN)
Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Nordson Corp by 23.97%. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $226.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 903,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.
