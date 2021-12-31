Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C Buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc

New Purchases: SPY, VXF, VV, VTI,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Teleflex Inc, GoDaddy Inc, Global Payments Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, sells Dentsply Sirona Inc, Frontdoor Inc, Donaldson Co Inc, Manhattan Associates Inc, The Cooper Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C. As of 2021Q4, Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C owns 171 stocks with a total value of $29.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Carlisle Companies Inc (CSL) - 3,068,867 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 8,550,459 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76% Aramark (ARMK) - 17,013,714 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 209,284 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Gartner Inc (IT) - 1,708,275 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.95%

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $174.85 and $199.17, with an estimated average price of $187.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.321300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $224.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 891 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $199.57 and $221.75, with an estimated average price of $213.95. The stock is now traded at around $205.338300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $444.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 2,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 108.28%. The purchase prices were between $289.48 and $378.74, with an estimated average price of $339.07. The stock is now traded at around $323.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,058,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in GoDaddy Inc by 70.26%. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,775,841 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,004,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 605.89%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 94,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 86.27%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $246.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 125,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $39.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,071,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Donaldson Co Inc. The sale prices were between $55.35 and $62.38, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. The sale prices were between $33.11 and $53.48, with an estimated average price of $45.06.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 60.25%. The sale prices were between $48.31 and $59.22, with an estimated average price of $54.88. The stock is now traded at around $55.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 2,958,732 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 80.05%. The sale prices were between $32.84 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $37.84. The stock is now traded at around $36.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.5%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 819,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Manhattan Associates Inc by 31.08%. The sale prices were between $147.79 and $185.09, with an estimated average price of $162.42. The stock is now traded at around $131.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 1,194,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C reduced to a holding in Nordson Corp by 23.97%. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23. The stock is now traded at around $226.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C still held 903,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.