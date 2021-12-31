RB Capital Management, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, BACPL.PFD, VICI, PANW, RBLX, MGM, CVS, DPZ, SBAC, BX, CPT, IYT, VOO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Bank of America Corp, Abbott Laboratories, VICI Properties Inc, Tesla Inc, sells Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Peloton Interactive Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RB Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, RB Capital Management, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 282,711 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpL.PFD) - 8,670 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,495 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Bank of America Corp (BACpL.PFD) - 7,150 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,227 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 8,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 7,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $533.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 502 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $45.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.694700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 44,234 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $914.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Nasdaq Inc by 56.71%. The purchase prices were between $188.97 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $204.59. The stock is now traded at around $175.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,816 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $225.59 and $260, with an estimated average price of $244.69. The stock is now traded at around $240.192300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 35.59%. The purchase prices were between $599.57 and $701.73, with an estimated average price of $656.59. The stock is now traded at around $591.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 762 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 26.16%. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $146.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,619 shares as of 2021-12-31.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Global Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3.

RB Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The sale prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42.