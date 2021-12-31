Cardinal Capital Management Llc Buys Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Victoria's Secret, WideOpenWest Inc, Sells Hostess Brands Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Atkore Inc

New Purchases: MGY, WOW, EVRI, IWN,

MGY, WOW, EVRI, IWN, Added Positions: VSCO, ACIW, XPO, CGNT, CGNT, ZD, RUTH, VRRM, EEFT, FMC, CFX, LFG, NXST, MODV, LAD, JW.A, VNOM,

VSCO, ACIW, XPO, CGNT, CGNT, ZD, RUTH, VRRM, EEFT, FMC, CFX, LFG, NXST, MODV, LAD, JW.A, VNOM, Reduced Positions: TWNK, SIMO, ATKR, TRN, PACW, HHC, STWD, NMRK, LGND, PPBI, CBZ, SLGN, FBK, COLB, MPW, CIR, KAR, BWXT, OXM, VRNT, ASH, BGCP, FUL, CHCT, OSIS, KAMN, RTLR, FWRD, ESE,

TWNK, SIMO, ATKR, TRN, PACW, HHC, STWD, NMRK, LGND, PPBI, CBZ, SLGN, FBK, COLB, MPW, CIR, KAR, BWXT, OXM, VRNT, ASH, BGCP, FUL, CHCT, OSIS, KAMN, RTLR, FWRD, ESE, Sold Out: PXD, CCSI,

Investment company Cardinal Capital Management Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp, Victoria's Secret, WideOpenWest Inc, XPO Logistics Inc, Cognyte Software, sells Hostess Brands Inc, Silicon Motion Technology Corp, Atkore Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management Llc . As of 2021Q4, Cardinal Capital Management Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) - 4,824,469 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.92% Silicon Motion Technology Corp (SIMO) - 1,883,924 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.14% Colfax Corp (CFX) - 3,685,403 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 1,120,631 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Ziff Davis Inc (ZD) - 1,481,328 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.87 and $21.95, with an estimated average price of $19.86. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 3,699,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in WideOpenWest Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $19.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 787,894 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Everi Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $25.82, with an estimated average price of $22.71. The stock is now traded at around $22.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 353,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $175.91, with an estimated average price of $165.97. The stock is now traded at around $158.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co by 113.43%. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $61.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 870,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $69.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 729,317 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cognyte Software Ltd by 79.49%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $20.13. The stock is now traded at around $9.795000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,627,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc by 109.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.85 and $21.32, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.694300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 856,365 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,584,889 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.