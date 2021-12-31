Rivulet Capital, Llc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells , Dollar Tree Inc, Sealed Air Corp

New Purchases: GPN,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, AptarGroup Inc, sells , Dollar Tree Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Evertec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivulet Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rivulet Capital, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mastercard Inc (MA) - 646,107 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% AptarGroup Inc (ATR) - 1,860,400 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.46% NICE Ltd (NICE) - 741,700 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.69% Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,033,600 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.75% Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 6,280,092 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%

Rivulet Capital, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rivulet Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 217.75%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 2,033,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rivulet Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 183.19%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 1,879,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rivulet Capital, Llc added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,860,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.