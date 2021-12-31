Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Rivulet Capital, Llc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, Sells , Dollar Tree Inc, Sealed Air Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Rivulet Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fiserv Inc, Global Payments Inc, AptarGroup Inc, sells , Dollar Tree Inc, Sealed Air Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, Evertec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rivulet Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Rivulet Capital, Llc owns 14 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rivulet+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC
  1. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 646,107 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  2. AptarGroup Inc (ATR) - 1,860,400 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.46%
  3. NICE Ltd (NICE) - 741,700 shares, 10.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.69%
  4. Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS) - 2,033,600 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 217.75%
  5. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) - 6,280,092 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.44%
New Purchase: Global Payments Inc (GPN)

Rivulet Capital, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $144.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.36%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Rivulet Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 217.75%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.09%. The holding were 2,033,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Rivulet Capital, Llc added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 183.19%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 1,879,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: AptarGroup Inc (ATR)

Rivulet Capital, Llc added to a holding in AptarGroup Inc by 55.46%. The purchase prices were between $113.67 and $134.45, with an estimated average price of $124.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 1,860,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (CSOD)

Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Rivulet Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.



