Bell Investment Advisors, Inc Buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bell Investment Advisors, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Bell Investment Advisors, Inc owns 1827 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bell Investment Advisors, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bell+investment+advisors%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTT) - 1,452,224 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.51% iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (AOR) - 532,907 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 552,316 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 538,510 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.06% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 133,053 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.26%

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in ViewRay Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $7.59, with an estimated average price of $6.06. The stock is now traded at around $4.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Gorman-Rupp Co. The purchase prices were between $36.88 and $46.46, with an estimated average price of $42.92. The stock is now traded at around $37.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 27 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.23 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $100.95. The stock is now traded at around $100.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 5 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc initiated holding in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.75 and $52.52, with an estimated average price of $48.32. The stock is now traded at around $51.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 32 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 28.38%. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 19,571 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 22.81%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 15,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.19%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 64.01%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $126.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 80.50%. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $99.984600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Alarm.com Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $75.52 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $81.86.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The sale prices were between $21.28 and $34.88, with an estimated average price of $28.38.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.76 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $22.21.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Ensign Group Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $85.08, with an estimated average price of $77.89.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Core Laboratories NV. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $31.71, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

Bell Investment Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Visteon Corp. The sale prices were between $95.96 and $125.33, with an estimated average price of $111.54.