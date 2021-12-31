Needham Investment Management Llc Buys Alteryx Inc, Telos Corp, 8x8 Inc, Sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, , LendingTree Inc

- New Purchases: UPLD, EDIT, VCSA, VRT, THR, BIRD, UIS, VIAO, EDUC, INGN, IHS,
- Added Positions: AYX, TLS, EGHT, LASR, CMBM, AXTI, EVBG, SIEN, ADTN, AEIS, VRAY, BIGC, DCT, BNFT, YEXT, PSN, IIVI, FLDM, KVHI, VSH, LH, CLH, IVAC, SEMR, SMED, TDUP, FORM, FEIM, GTHX, BRKR, AMT, GVP, COIN, CRAI, SKYT, ALTR, ODC,
- Reduced Positions: ASPN, PDFS, PLAB, VECO, VPG, MKSI, ENTG, ACVA, AAPL, LLNW, FTK, AZTA, NVGS, SMCI, ARLO, VICR, NPTN, SUMO, AGRX, AKTS, DDOG, VSAT, SMID, SSSS, ALGM, ECOM, AVRO,
- Sold Out: CSOD, TREE, BOH, HA, NYCB, MRAM, COHU, CASA, TPGS, LITE, MRVL, DMRC, CNVY, LHDX,
For the details of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/needham+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 268,500 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46%
- Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 694,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75%
- PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 955,390 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42%
- Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 197,500 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio.
- Vicor Corp (VICR) - 219,500 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Upland Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vacasa Inc (VCSA)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allbirds Inc (BIRD)
Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 3820.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 235,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Telos Corp (TLS)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Telos Corp by 149.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,060,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: nLight Inc (LASR)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 219.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 317.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AXT Inc (AXTI)
Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in AXT Inc by 62.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.449800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,547,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: LendingTree Inc (TREE)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.Sold Out: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $79.78 and $88.41, with an estimated average price of $84.22.Sold Out: Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $20.19.Sold Out: Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Everspin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $9.18.Sold Out: New York Community Bancorp Inc (NYCB)
Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69.
Here is the complete portfolio of NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NEEDHAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying