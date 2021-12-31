Needham Investment Management Llc Buys Alteryx Inc, Telos Corp, 8x8 Inc, Sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, , LendingTree Inc

New Purchases: UPLD, EDIT, VCSA, VRT, THR, BIRD, UIS, VIAO, EDUC, INGN, IHS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alteryx Inc, Telos Corp, 8x8 Inc, nLight Inc, Cambium Networks Corp, sells Aspen Aerogels Inc, , LendingTree Inc, PDF Solutions Inc, Photronics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Needham Investment Management Llc. As of 2021Q4, Needham Investment Management Llc owns 119 stocks with a total value of $797 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 268,500 shares, 4.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.46% Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) - 694,000 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.75% PDF Solutions Inc (PDFS) - 955,390 shares, 3.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.42% Nova Ltd (NVMI) - 197,500 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Vicor Corp (VICR) - 219,500 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Upland Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.94 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $18.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 180,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25. The stock is now traded at around $16.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $7.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 350,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $21.71 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.04. The stock is now traded at around $21.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Thermon Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.15 and $19.82, with an estimated average price of $17.49. The stock is now traded at around $17.221000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Alteryx Inc by 3820.88%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $80.51, with an estimated average price of $68.82. The stock is now traded at around $51.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 235,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Telos Corp by 149.80%. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $21.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,060,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in nLight Inc by 219.55%. The purchase prices were between $23.28 and $32.97, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $19.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 425,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 317.51%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 310,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc added to a holding in AXT Inc by 62.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.83 and $9.32, with an estimated average price of $8.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.449800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,547,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in LendingTree Inc. The sale prices were between $107.07 and $161.39, with an estimated average price of $132.56.

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The sale prices were between $79.78 and $88.41, with an estimated average price of $84.22.

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $17.3 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $20.19.

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Everspin Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $5.98 and $13.34, with an estimated average price of $9.18.

Needham Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in New York Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $11.55 and $14.11, with an estimated average price of $12.69.