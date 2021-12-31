140 Summer Partners LP Buys International Game Technology PLC, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Comerica Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV

New Purchases: MSOS, CMA, MTB, ARIS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Game Technology PLC, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Comerica Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Universal Health Services Inc, Allstate Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 140 Summer Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, 140 Summer Partners LP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $644 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 140 Summer Partners LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/140+summer+partners+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 792,301 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,000 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45% Humana Inc (HUM) - 165,406 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27% International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 2,556,259 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.43% Brunswick Corp (BC) - 602,325 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.06%

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 1,136,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 294,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 132,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,073,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 164.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 2,556,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.

140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 792,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1.

140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.