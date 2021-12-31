140 Summer Partners LP Buys International Game Technology PLC, AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF, Comerica Inc, Sells T-Mobile US Inc, Lithia Motors Inc, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV

- New Purchases: MSOS, CMA, MTB, ARIS,
- Added Positions: IGT, LNG, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: TMUS, UHS, ALL, SVC, BC, CHNG, HUM, FE,
- Sold Out: LAD, VLRS, RDN, NMIH,
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 792,301 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.35%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 27,000 shares, 12.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.45%
- Humana Inc (HUM) - 165,406 shares, 11.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.27%
- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) - 2,556,259 shares, 11.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 164.43%
- Brunswick Corp (BC) - 602,325 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.06%
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 1,136,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Comerica Inc (CMA)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Comerica Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 294,746 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.04 and $161.85, with an estimated average price of $153.64. The stock is now traded at around $182.589800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.16%. The holding were 132,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aris Water Solutions Inc (ARIS)
140 Summer Partners LP initiated holding in Aris Water Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.53, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $12.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,073,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Game Technology PLC (IGT)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in International Game Technology PLC by 164.43%. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31. The stock is now traded at around $29.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 2,556,259 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
140 Summer Partners LP added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $114.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 792,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Lithia Motors Inc. The sale prices were between $279 and $342.01, with an estimated average price of $308.14.Sold Out: Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV (VLRS)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $14.64 and $22.1, with an estimated average price of $17.82.Sold Out: Radian Group Inc (RDN)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in Radian Group Inc. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $24.45, with an estimated average price of $22.1.Sold Out: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH)
140 Summer Partners LP sold out a holding in NMI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $19.46 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.
