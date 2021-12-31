Indus Capital Partners, Llc Buys BeiGene, Zai Lab, 51job Inc, Sells Sea, VNET Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: GGB, MELI, XP, LEGN, KC, ITUB,
- Added Positions: BGNE, ZLAB, JOBS, HDB, TX, BIDU, ACMR,
- Reduced Positions: SE, GDS, BEKE, BABA, JD, IMAB, RLX, IBN, BBD, AMX, PBR, EAF, TV, FMX, DIDI, BEDU, ARCO,
- Sold Out: VNET, YUMC, LITE, TCOM, FUTU, DESP, GTH,
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 1,022,761 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.31%
- ACM Research Inc (ACMR) - 548,022 shares, 11.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%
- KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) - 1,699,196 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.8%
- BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 106,153 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 563.04%
- GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) - 2,380,709 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.45%
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Gerdau SA. The purchase prices were between $4.26 and $5.22, with an estimated average price of $4.78. The stock is now traded at around $5.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 1,546,142 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48. The stock is now traded at around $1174.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 5,359 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XP Inc (XP)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in XP Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $32.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.665000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 200,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Legend Biotech Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 123,054 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (KC)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.06 and $31.3, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $7.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 241,226 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc initiated holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $4.56, with an estimated average price of $4.07. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 374,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in BeiGene Ltd by 563.04%. The purchase prices were between $248.56 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $336.5. The stock is now traded at around $226.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.78%. The holding were 106,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zai Lab Ltd (ZLAB)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 100.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.9 and $105.21, with an estimated average price of $84.09. The stock is now traded at around $55.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 418,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 51job Inc (JOBS)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in 51job Inc by 30.31%. The purchase prices were between $45.27 and $69.34, with an estimated average price of $56.72. The stock is now traded at around $48.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 1,022,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 75.30%. The purchase prices were between $61.97 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $69.84. The stock is now traded at around $68.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 372,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ternium SA (TX)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Ternium SA by 53.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.72 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.97. The stock is now traded at around $42.042900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 158,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc added to a holding in Baidu Inc by 20.55%. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $164.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 75,682 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VNET Group Inc (VNET)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in VNET Group Inc. The sale prices were between $7.83 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $13.44.Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.Sold Out: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Lumentum Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $80.7 and $106.99, with an estimated average price of $91.31.Sold Out: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22.Sold Out: Futu Holdings Ltd (FUTU)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Futu Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.34 and $87.64, with an estimated average price of $56.36.Sold Out: Despegar.com Corp (DESP)
Indus Capital Partners, Llc sold out a holding in Despegar.com Corp. The sale prices were between $8.35 and $13.12, with an estimated average price of $10.97.
