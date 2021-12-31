Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Overbrook Management Corp Buys GoDaddy Inc, Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, FutureFuel Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Overbrook Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys GoDaddy Inc, Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Ballys Corp, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, sells Alibaba Group Holding, T-Mobile US Inc, FutureFuel Corp, Lightspeed Commerce Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Overbrook Management Corp. As of 2021Q4, Overbrook Management Corp owns 99 stocks with a total value of $496 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/overbrook+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OVERBROOK MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,202 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,205 shares, 6.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.36%
  3. Royalty Pharma PLC (RPRX) - 729,125 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.13%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,465 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 74,880 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.82%
New Purchase: GoDaddy Inc (GDDY)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in GoDaddy Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.71 and $84.86, with an estimated average price of $71.56. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.34%. The holding were 195,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 183,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ballys Corp (BALY)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Ballys Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.45 and $53.39, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $36.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 49,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,860 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Overbrook Management Corp initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 13,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 32.47%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $246.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 23.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Overbrook Management Corp added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 45.42%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $167.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The sale prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52.

Sold Out: Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. The sale prices were between $38.89 and $101.21, with an estimated average price of $67.14.

Sold Out: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $52.49 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $52.84.

Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59.

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.

Sold Out: Markel Corp (MKL)

Overbrook Management Corp sold out a holding in Markel Corp. The sale prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22.



