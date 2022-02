Glassman Wealth Services Buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, Sells Maximus Inc, Signet Jewelers, Amazon.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund, iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF, Accenture PLC, The Home Depot Inc, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Maximus Inc, Signet Jewelers, Amazon.com Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Comcast Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Glassman Wealth Services. As of 2021Q4, Glassman Wealth Services owns 1840 stocks with a total value of $536 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 278,360 shares, 22.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.47% Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) - 1,307,516 shares, 14.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09% NVR Inc (NVR) - 6,133 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 513,292 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.71% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,401 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.3%

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $100 and $100.03, with an estimated average price of $100.01. The stock is now traded at around $100.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $114.74 and $116.34, with an estimated average price of $115.66. The stock is now traded at around $112.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.47 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $61.91. The stock is now traded at around $59.855000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44. The stock is now traded at around $130.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27. The stock is now traded at around $105.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $107.61, with an estimated average price of $104.32. The stock is now traded at around $99.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund by 1314.39%. The purchase prices were between $58.65 and $66.03, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.877800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 312,806 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 63.92%. The purchase prices were between $319.49 and $415.42, with an estimated average price of $365.63. The stock is now traded at around $331.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 78.48%. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.09%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $266.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 9,038 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 3755.70%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 99.14%. The purchase prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31. The stock is now traded at around $134.731900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,951 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $79.61 and $109.8, with an estimated average price of $92.07.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.48 and $92.49, with an estimated average price of $88.74.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.28.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in PAVmed Inc. The sale prices were between $2.46 and $8.74, with an estimated average price of $4.73.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $5.81 and $8.03, with an estimated average price of $7.08.

Glassman Wealth Services sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.