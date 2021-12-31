Hoey Investments, Inc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, CVS Health Corp

- New Purchases: BKNG, UPRO, APA, SCHG, SNOW, BE, EXPE, RIVN, MYRG, WM, V, VTI, UCTT, TWST, SHYF, XLU, PZZA, PANW, AGFY, LC, INDI, FTXO, FTCI, DNMR, BTCY, ARBK, AMRS, AIM,
- Added Positions: AMZN, NVDA, TQQQ, AAPL, MSFT, BAC, GOOGL, AMD, WFC, NFLX, BDJ, CVX, TSLA, JPM, IBM, KMI, XOM, JNJ, BX, MSTR, OXY, HPE, DHI, MA, PFE, PSX, VZ, GOOG, ABT, T, MS, ZEN, RBLX, KEYS, BA, HAL, HPQ, CSCO, FTNT, COST, ENPH, FTEC, ARKK, BRK.B, PLUG, FDIS, FHLC, USA, NKE, MU, LH, MCD,
- Reduced Positions: MRNA, FB, QCOM, CRWD, PYPL, SQ, MDT, LMT, BLK, DIS, GS, ORCL, HD, ADBE, HON, CAT, TDS, NOW, CRM, CHKP, AFRM, INTC, IFF, TLRY, TLRY, STOR, SAVE, SLB, PEP, PLTR, BMY, CMC, UPS, UBER, VTRS, ATVI, AMGN, SBUX, GM, BSX, NIO, KD, CMI, DD, FBT,
- Sold Out: CVS, KSS, RIO, BHP, ABNB, RDS.A, DIDI, UPST, THCX, TER, LRCX, MDP, MDP, SHOP, BBWI, X, GRWG, COF, DKNG, MRVL, SOFI, SOFI, CHTR,
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,197 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,247 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 185,245 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,699 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,989 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%
Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2648.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)
Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)
Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $299.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 65,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 174,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2740.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 464.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 203,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.Sold Out: Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.
