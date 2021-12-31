Hoey Investments, Inc Buys Booking Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Sells Moderna Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: BKNG, UPRO, APA, SCHG, SNOW, BE, EXPE, RIVN, MYRG, WM, V, VTI, UCTT, TWST, SHYF, XLU, PZZA, PANW, AGFY, LC, INDI, FTXO, FTCI, DNMR, BTCY, ARBK, AMRS, AIM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Booking Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Bank of America Corp, Alphabet Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, CVS Health Corp, Qualcomm Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoey Investments, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Hoey Investments, Inc owns 253 stocks with a total value of $392 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,197 shares, 16.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 316,247 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 185,245 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.80% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 132,699 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 31,989 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.97%

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2648.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 2,678 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.58 and $77.57, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.06 and $30.66, with an estimated average price of $26.64. The stock is now traded at around $31.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $146.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $299.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 86.99%. The purchase prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 65,026 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 35.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 174,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 22.50%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2740.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,984 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 464.24%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $115.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,474 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $58.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 49,529 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc added to a holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.24%. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 203,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14.

Hoey Investments, Inc sold out a holding in Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $41.59 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $45.11.