WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR

- New Purchases: IBM, EMN, NSC, HD, ITW, TSLA, QCOM, SPY, AMD, TXN, USB, NKE, JPM, DFAS, DFIV,
- Added Positions: VEA, VOO, VONV, VONG, CVX, VWO, MSFT, SCHI, SCHO, PFE, VTWG, IWS, VNQ, IWP, VTWV, FBND, TOTL, PG, AMZN, JNJ, BRK.B, VZ, VTWO, IWR, T, IVV, MMM, IWD, IWO, IJR, SCHF, IWN, VTI, IJH, EFA, DIS,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, INTC, ACN, PGF, UNP, AGG,
- Sold Out: XLF,
For the details of WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westhill+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 137,956 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 605,576 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13%
- Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 595,716 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 798,717 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 473,075 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $914.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 263 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $169.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 296.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.
Here is the complete portfolio of WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying