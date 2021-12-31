WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Sells Financial Select Sector SPDR

New Purchases: IBM, EMN, NSC, HD, ITW, TSLA, QCOM, SPY, AMD, TXN, USB, NKE, JPM, DFAS, DFIV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp, Eastman Chemical Co, Norfolk Southern Corp, The Home Depot Inc, sells Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 126 stocks with a total value of $354 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 137,956 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.44% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 605,576 shares, 13.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.13% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 595,716 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 798,717 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.90% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 473,075 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.41%

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $130.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,897 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $102.11 and $120.91, with an estimated average price of $111.44. The stock is now traded at around $121.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $247.88 and $297.71, with an estimated average price of $279.86. The stock is now traded at around $276.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $355.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $914.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 263 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $169.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 61.95%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $132.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 36.93%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 14,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $158.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 296.30%. The purchase prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WestHill Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16.