Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Buys Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Century Aluminum Co, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Sells BWX Technologies Inc, Caleres Inc, PROG Holdings Inc

Investment company Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Century Aluminum Co, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells BWX Technologies Inc, Caleres Inc, PROG Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC
  1. Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) - 1,205,822 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.63%
  2. Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 81,561 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
  3. Olin Corp (OLN) - 232,108 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  4. Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) - 579,879 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
  5. CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 173,178 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%
New Purchase: Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Century Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $14.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 700,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.229100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 1,205,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.647800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 173,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $23.9.



