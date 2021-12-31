Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Buys Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Century Aluminum Co, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Sells BWX Technologies Inc, Caleres Inc, PROG Holdings Inc

New Purchases: CENX, CNSL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Century Aluminum Co, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc, sells BWX Technologies Inc, Caleres Inc, PROG Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC owns 17 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) - 1,205,822 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.63% Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 81,561 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07% Olin Corp (OLN) - 232,108 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) - 579,879 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40% CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 173,178 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Century Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $14.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 700,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.229100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 1,205,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.647800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 173,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19.

Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $23.9.