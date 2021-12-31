Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC Buys Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Century Aluminum Co, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Sells BWX Technologies Inc, Caleres Inc, PROG Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: CENX, CNSL,
- Added Positions: VSH, CF, ATI, KEX, BHC, EXP, ATSG, AMBP, VNOM, NXE,
- Reduced Positions: PRG, OLN, SPR, CSTM,
- Sold Out: BWXT, CAL,
For the details of Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mountaineer+partners+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC
- Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) - 1,205,822 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.63%
- Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) - 81,561 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.07%
- Olin Corp (OLN) - 232,108 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) - 579,879 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%
- CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF) - 173,178 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.28%
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Century Aluminum Co. The purchase prices were between $12.87 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $14.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 700,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.4 and $9.58, with an estimated average price of $8.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.229100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 85.63%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.62%. The holding were 1,205,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC added to a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc by 28.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82. The stock is now traded at around $69.647800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 173,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in BWX Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $46.25 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $52.19.Sold Out: Caleres Inc (CAL)
Mountaineer Partners Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caleres Inc. The sale prices were between $21.08 and $28.81, with an estimated average price of $23.9.
