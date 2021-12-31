Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Southeastern Asset Management Buys Biogen Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, FedEx Corp, Sells Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys Biogen Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, FedEx Corp, Fiserv Inc, Oscar Health Inc, sells Comcast Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Baidu Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Eastman Kodak Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, Southeastern Asset Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
  1. Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 64,453,082 shares, 13.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.88%
  2. Mattel Inc (MAT) - 20,228,340 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.24%
  3. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 27,462,211 shares, 6.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.49%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 1,447,324 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.02%
  5. Hyatt Hotels Corp (H) - 3,257,559 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.44%
New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $215.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 858,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.48 and $177.33, with an estimated average price of $164.24. The stock is now traded at around $153.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 861,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $96.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 732,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Oscar Health Inc (OSCR)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Oscar Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.62 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $12.37. The stock is now traded at around $6.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 9,109,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Vimeo Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 3,206,147 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM)

Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $986.9 and $1127.1, with an estimated average price of $1055.52. The stock is now traded at around $1049.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 51,602 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $217.87 and $258.64, with an estimated average price of $240.55. The stock is now traded at around $232.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 1,447,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: General Electric Co (GE)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in General Electric Co by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,169,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Cardinal Health Inc by 21.35%. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $53.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95.

Sold Out: Eastman Kodak Co (KODK)

Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Eastman Kodak Co. The sale prices were between $4.6 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.26.



