Sprott Inc. Buys New Gold Inc, Skeena Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Pretium Resources Inc, Anglogold Ashanti

SKE, CTGO, FCX, KRE, RIO, ICAD, PBW, ADX, AMTX, SGDM, EXN, Added Positions: NGD, AEM, SA, GROY, NUE, SILV, FSM, EQX, MAG, RS, MMX, HP, EMX, VSH, THO, RGLD, SCHN, WLK, APAM, SAND, BHP, UROY, TMQ, ORLA, SLV, FUND, AUY, SMG, LNG, INGR, APPH, ARNC, NTR, CTVA, EAF, PWR, AXU, CC, ATCO, PEO, PPTA, SQM,

NGD, AEM, SA, GROY, NUE, SILV, FSM, EQX, MAG, RS, MMX, HP, EMX, VSH, THO, RGLD, SCHN, WLK, APAM, SAND, BHP, UROY, TMQ, ORLA, SLV, FUND, AUY, SMG, LNG, INGR, APPH, ARNC, NTR, CTVA, EAF, PWR, AXU, CC, ATCO, PEO, PPTA, SQM, Reduced Positions: KL, PVG, PAAS, AU, GOLD, FNV, ASLE, AGI, KGC, WPM, ITRG, BIL, GFI, SBSW, SSRM, BRY, FHI, AG, GSS, BKE, HL, PHYS, BRK.B, KW, SVM, CDE, BTG, PSLV, UEC, SPPP, SOI, GDX, TLT, ITB, AAU, NXE, GLDG, FURY, URG, UUUU, GAU, DNN, CCJ,

KL, PVG, PAAS, AU, GOLD, FNV, ASLE, AGI, KGC, WPM, ITRG, BIL, GFI, SBSW, SSRM, BRY, FHI, AG, GSS, BKE, HL, PHYS, BRK.B, KW, SVM, CDE, BTG, PSLV, UEC, SPPP, SOI, GDX, TLT, ITB, AAU, NXE, GLDG, FURY, URG, UUUU, GAU, DNN, CCJ, Sold Out: DUST, BIIB, SU, USCI, XLU, PXJ, RSX, RXL, UPW, UYG, XPP, EGO,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys New Gold Inc, Skeena Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, Seabridge Gold Inc, Contango Ore Inc, sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Pretium Resources Inc, Anglogold Ashanti, Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sprott Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Sprott Inc. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 1,299,800 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,982,345 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47% (KOR) - 22,882,631 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. (KOR) - 22,882,631 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 5,199,936 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,176,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Contango Ore Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 263,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 484.37%. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,853,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 725,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,962,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Gold Royalty Corp by 304.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,674,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,997,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $20.12.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $42.91.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.

Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF. The sale prices were between $2.94 and $3.97, with an estimated average price of $3.46.