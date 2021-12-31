Sprott Inc. Buys New Gold Inc, Skeena Resources, Agnico Eagle Mines, Sells Kirkland Lake Gold, Pretium Resources Inc, Anglogold Ashanti

- New Purchases: SKE, CTGO, FCX, KRE, RIO, ICAD, PBW, ADX, AMTX, SGDM, EXN,
- Added Positions: NGD, AEM, SA, GROY, NUE, SILV, FSM, EQX, MAG, RS, MMX, HP, EMX, VSH, THO, RGLD, SCHN, WLK, APAM, SAND, BHP, UROY, TMQ, ORLA, SLV, FUND, AUY, SMG, LNG, INGR, APPH, ARNC, NTR, CTVA, EAF, PWR, AXU, CC, ATCO, PEO, PPTA, SQM,
- Reduced Positions: KL, PVG, PAAS, AU, GOLD, FNV, ASLE, AGI, KGC, WPM, ITRG, BIL, GFI, SBSW, SSRM, BRY, FHI, AG, GSS, BKE, HL, PHYS, BRK.B, KW, SVM, CDE, BTG, PSLV, UEC, SPPP, SOI, GDX, TLT, ITB, AAU, NXE, GLDG, FURY, URG, UUUU, GAU, DNN, CCJ,
- Sold Out: DUST, BIIB, SU, USCI, XLU, PXJ, RSX, RXL, UPW, UYG, XPP, EGO,
These are the top 5 holdings of SPROTT INC.
- iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 1,299,800 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio.
- MAG Silver Corp (MAG) - 4,982,345 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.47%
- (KOR) - 22,882,631 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio.
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 5,199,936 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Skeena Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $9.11 and $12.33, with an estimated average price of $10.34. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,176,874 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Contango Ore Inc (CTGO)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Contango Ore Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.69 and $27, with an estimated average price of $23.33. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 263,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $42.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.81 and $75.01, with an estimated average price of $71.21. The stock is now traded at around $74.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.87 and $94.84, with an estimated average price of $81.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Sprott Inc. initiated holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: New Gold Inc (NGD)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in New Gold Inc by 484.37%. The purchase prices were between $1.16 and $1.78, with an estimated average price of $1.45. The stock is now traded at around $1.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 13,853,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 34.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14. The stock is now traded at around $50.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 725,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Seabridge Gold Inc by 30.98%. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,962,551 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gold Royalty Corp (GROY)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Gold Royalty Corp by 304.84%. The purchase prices were between $4.79 and $5.56, with an estimated average price of $5.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,674,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 90.00%. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $117.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 95,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM)
Sprott Inc. added to a holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc by 43.44%. The purchase prices were between $3.06 and $5.25, with an estimated average price of $4.11. The stock is now traded at around $3.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,997,134 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares. The sale prices were between $16.89 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $20.12.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.Sold Out: United States Commodity Index Fund (USCI)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in United States Commodity Index Fund. The sale prices were between $40.29 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $42.91.Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ)
Sprott Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF. The sale prices were between $2.94 and $3.97, with an estimated average price of $3.46.
