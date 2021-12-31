Quantum Capital Management, LLC Buys Markel Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells Credit Acceptance Corp, Avalara Inc, OceanFirst Financial Corp

- New Purchases: MKL,
- Added Positions: VTIP, SCHR, ODFL,
- Reduced Positions: CACC, VRSN, SCHB, SCHF, SCHZ, VTI, VXUS,
- Sold Out: AVLR, OCFC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Quantum Capital Management, LLC
- NVR Inc (NVR) - 13,845 shares, 9.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- First Republic Bank (FRC) - 356,293 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.47%
- Heico Corp (HEI.A) - 549,317 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) - 28,813 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
- D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) - 628,592 shares, 7.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
Quantum Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Markel Corp. The purchase prices were between $1188 and $1330.53, with an estimated average price of $1262.22. The stock is now traded at around $1245.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 89.69%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 261,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR)
Quantum Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $55.68 and $56.56, with an estimated average price of $56.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 189,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)
Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25.Sold Out: OceanFirst Financial Corp (OCFC)
Quantum Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in OceanFirst Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $20.6 and $23.21, with an estimated average price of $21.8.
