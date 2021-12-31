Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VCSH, VCIT, VGSH, VGIT, VXUS, PFF, IGIB, CWB, BSV, EMB, VUSB, AAPL,
- Added Positions: BND, VTI, VB, IJH, IVV, VEA, VNQ, VWO, JNK, IFGL,
For the details of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chandler+asset+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,735 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 805,460 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 293,360 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 187,695 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 704,178 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.910600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.261200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chandler Asset Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chandler Asset Management, Inc. keeps buying