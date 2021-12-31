Chandler Asset Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: VCSH, VCIT, VGSH, VGIT, VXUS, PFF, IGIB, CWB, BSV, EMB, VUSB, AAPL,

VCSH, VCIT, VGSH, VGIT, VXUS, PFF, IGIB, CWB, BSV, EMB, VUSB, AAPL, Added Positions: BND, VTI, VB, IJH, IVV, VEA, VNQ, VWO, JNK, IFGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chandler Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Chandler Asset Management, Inc. owns 29 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 156,735 shares, 17.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.09% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 805,460 shares, 15.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.76% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 293,360 shares, 15.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.17% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 187,695 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 704,178 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 22,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.45 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $92.53. The stock is now traded at around $88.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 14,175 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.910600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 19,120 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5. The stock is now traded at around $64.261200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 14,265 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Chandler Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.87 and $39.31, with an estimated average price of $38.52. The stock is now traded at around $35.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.