Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. Buys , American International Group Inc, Hertz Global Holdings Inc, Sells Devon Energy Corp, NRG Energy Inc, Group 1 Automotive Inc

- New Purchases: AIG, HTZ, CLVT, UBER, SPY, GLNG, IBM, NFE, FDX, LFG, LEN, ARNA, PRM, RDN, MTG,
- Added Positions: ATH, EQT, CHK, COOP, DELL, TOL, XPO, CZR, GPK, MCK, VST, JBI, JBI,
- Reduced Positions: DVN, AER, GLD, TGP, CF, ARCH, FCX, CCK, GXO, AMAT, BHC, LAD,
- Sold Out: NRG, GPI, CANO, CIT, FIS, UAL, AL, FOA, CRK, VMW, EXP, TROX,
These are the top 5 holdings of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
- (ATH) - 620,000 shares, 14.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 67.57%
- SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 9.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,484,800 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.08%
- Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP) - 456,000 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.40%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 240,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 220.00%
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in American International Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Hertz Global Holdings Inc (HTZ)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hertz Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.16 and $35.06, with an estimated average price of $25.44. The stock is now traded at around $19.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.08%. The holding were 450,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Clarivate PLC (CLVT)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Clarivate PLC. The purchase prices were between $20.66 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $23.22. The stock is now traded at around $16.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.59%. The holding were 401,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $35.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $444.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Golar LNG Ltd (GLNG)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Golar LNG Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $14.32, with an estimated average price of $12.73. The stock is now traded at around $14.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: (ATH)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in by 67.57%. The purchase prices were between $66.25 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $82.35. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.71%. The holding were 620,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in EQT Corp by 49.08%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 1,484,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 220.00%. The purchase prices were between $57 and $67.75, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 240,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 82.40%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $42.09. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 456,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 754.43%. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $59.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 135,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Toll Brothers Inc (TOL)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Toll Brothers Inc by 47.83%. The purchase prices were between $55.22 and $74.61, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 170,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: NRG Energy Inc (NRG)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in NRG Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $34.89 and $43.08, with an estimated average price of $39.26.Sold Out: Group 1 Automotive Inc (GPI)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $179.26 and $211.5, with an estimated average price of $194.5.Sold Out: Cano Health Inc (CANO)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Cano Health Inc. The sale prices were between $8.45 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $10.43.Sold Out: (CIT)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.31 and $53.88, with an estimated average price of $50.97.Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73.Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)
Cobalt Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.
