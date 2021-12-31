Archon Capital Management LLC Buys 8x8 Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Domo Inc, Sells New Relic Inc, DXC Technology Co, Tupperware Brands Corp

New Purchases: DOMO, TUEM, RELY,

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys 8x8 Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Domo Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, sells New Relic Inc, DXC Technology Co, Tupperware Brands Corp, Nerdy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Archon Capital Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 304,000 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,000 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 386,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 451,338 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.22% Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 2,399,541 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 88,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,607,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,449,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 81.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,218,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 954,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in LSI Industries Inc by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 503,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.