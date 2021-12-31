Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Archon Capital Management LLC Buys 8x8 Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Domo Inc, Sells New Relic Inc, DXC Technology Co, Tupperware Brands Corp

Seattle, WA, based Investment company Archon Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys 8x8 Inc, MoneyGram International Inc, Domo Inc, Tuesday Morning Corp, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, sells New Relic Inc, DXC Technology Co, Tupperware Brands Corp, Nerdy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Archon Capital Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Archon Capital Management LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $761 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Archon Capital Management LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 304,000 shares, 15.89% of the total portfolio.
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 230,000 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 386,000 shares, 11.28% of the total portfolio.
  4. New Relic Inc (NEWR) - 451,338 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.22%
  5. Zuora Inc (ZUO) - 2,399,541 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
New Purchase: Domo Inc (DOMO)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Domo Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.75 and $93.75, with an estimated average price of $72.97. The stock is now traded at around $49.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 88,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tuesday Morning Corp (TUEM)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Tuesday Morning Corp. The purchase prices were between $2 and $2.86, with an estimated average price of $2.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 1,607,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Remitly Global Inc (RELY)

Archon Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Remitly Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.1 and $40.46, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 32,172 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in 8x8 Inc by 48.57%. The purchase prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $14.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.76%. The holding were 2,449,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: MoneyGram International Inc (MGI)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in MoneyGram International Inc by 81.72%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $6.86. The stock is now traded at around $10.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 3,218,677 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apollo Endosurgery Inc (APEN)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 26.26%. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 954,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: LSI Industries Inc (LYTS)

Archon Capital Management LLC added to a holding in LSI Industries Inc by 48.55%. The purchase prices were between $6.41 and $8.42, with an estimated average price of $7.52. The stock is now traded at around $7.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 503,151 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP)

Archon Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Tupperware Brands Corp. The sale prices were between $13.84 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $18.47.



