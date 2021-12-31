Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys Mandiant Inc, DISH Network Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

New Purchases: MNDT, SAIL, TKR, Z, EAT, ZNGA, WDC, AXL, COMM, TPR, VIAC, WYNN, CRUS, MSTR, TMX, JAZZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mandiant Inc, DISH Network Corp, Viatris Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, The Timken Co, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc, Snap Inc, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc owns 43 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 2,032,877 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 2,636,471 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.51% DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,088,345 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.40% Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) - 1,858,174 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.45% Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 1,215,474 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 2,032,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 304,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 211,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 227,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 389,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,218,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 172.40%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,088,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 2,636,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,858,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 409.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $92.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 164,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 115.68%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 198,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 113.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 257,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.