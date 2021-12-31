Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc Buys Mandiant Inc, DISH Network Corp, Viatris Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, AT&T Inc, Ulta Beauty Inc

- New Purchases: MNDT, SAIL, TKR, Z, EAT, ZNGA, WDC, AXL, COMM, TPR, VIAC, WYNN, CRUS, MSTR, TMX, JAZZ,
- Added Positions: DISH, VTRS, PK, TXRH, CMA, ZION, VNT, NWSA, OPEN, POWW, APA, BHC, BLMN, VG, FLL,
- Reduced Positions: COTY, SSNC, TTWO, FMC, FLEX, GATO, SPY, KIM, MACC, OI,
- Sold Out: ATVI, T, ULTA, SNAP, CRM, TAP, MTN, IWM, DY, FB, GOOGL, LYFT, HP, PFSI, RRR, MGNI, BMBL, IAA,
For the details of KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kettle+hill+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Mandiant Inc (MNDT) - 2,032,877 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Viatris Inc (VTRS) - 2,636,471 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 122.51%
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,088,345 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 172.40%
- Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) - 1,858,174 shares, 6.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.45%
- Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) - 1,215,474 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88%
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $18.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 2,032,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $59.88, with an estimated average price of $49.15. The stock is now traded at around $40.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 304,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Timken Co (TKR)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in The Timken Co. The purchase prices were between $63.93 and $77.43, with an estimated average price of $70.15. The stock is now traded at around $68.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 211,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 227,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brinker International Inc (EAT)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Brinker International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $50.91, with an estimated average price of $41.03. The stock is now traded at around $42.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 389,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 2,218,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in DISH Network Corp by 172.40%. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.96%. The holding were 1,088,345 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 122.51%. The purchase prices were between $12.09 and $14.68, with an estimated average price of $13.35. The stock is now traded at around $15.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 2,636,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc by 74.45%. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,858,174 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc by 409.48%. The purchase prices were between $80.86 and $95.75, with an estimated average price of $89. The stock is now traded at around $92.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 164,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Comerica Inc by 115.68%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $90.57, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $99.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 198,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zions Bancorp NA (ZION)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Zions Bancorp NA by 113.81%. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $67.61, with an estimated average price of $63.89. The stock is now traded at around $73.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 257,877 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $358.15 and $413.86, with an estimated average price of $389.21.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
Kettle Hill Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.
Here is the complete portfolio of KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC. Also check out:
1. KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that KETTLE HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC keeps buying