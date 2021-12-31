Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc Buys LCI Industries Inc, S&P MidCap 400 ETF, BancFirst Corp, Sells Teledyne Technologies Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, Block Inc

- New Purchases: BANF, DFH, LKFN, SG, EEMS, FDM, CRWD, COIN, IMCR, ANNX, LMND, OTIS, CARR, LSPD, FVRR, PTRA, MRNA, ALLK, BJ, COLD, SNAP, BGNE, SHOP, CZR, VEEV, RH, CPRI, IJS, XLI, VONV, VO, VDC, VCR, SKYY, PSIL, NULG, KEUA, JNK, DAWN, IHI, GVI, GSG, DJP, DBC, CWI, ONL, JXN, HII, CCL, ICE, IBN, LHX, GRMN, EXC, EA, DISH, DXCM, DXC, CL, C, IFF, CP, BSX, SAM, BA, AZO, AZN, APA, DOX, ALGN, AKAM, TTE, A, HCA, GM, CHTR, FERG, AWK, TEL, XEL, WAB, VLO, TSN, HZNP, EQNR, SPG, STX, SBAC, RELX, PXD, OSK, NI, NBIX, NICE,
- Added Positions: LCII, MDY, IWM, UNF, LESL, DLB, ZBRA, SFBS, POOL, TER, EFX, SMG, CRL, COO, LII, NDSN, WRB, EVTC, CPRT, LPLA, YNDX, EFG, IWD, IWN, IWP, CRVL, EXPO, ALLE, ANSS, CHE, MSCI, CDW, BSY, DH, DVY, IWF, IWO, AME, FICO, IT, JKHY, MDLZ, ODFL, OMC, BR, PNR, TMX, VSTA, IJH, IWR, USFR, VBR, VSS, MMM, CB, PLD, ARE, AMSWA, AMT, APH, AON, AMAT, ADP, BCE, BIIB, BLK, CVS, SCHW, CVX, CTSH, COP, DEO, DRE, EMR, EQIX, ELS, ESS, EXPD, EXR, XOM, FRT, GD, GE, GIS, GNTX, GILD, GS, GOOGL, PEAK, ITW, ILMN, INTC, ISRG, SJM, JPM, K, KR, LAMR, LEG, MSM, MMC, MTD, MCHP, MU, MS, NOC, ORLY, ORCL, LIN, RIO, ROST, RY, SAP, CRM, SLB, SWK, SBUX, STE, SYK, TJX, TXN, TMO, TSCO, TYL, UPS, RTX, UNH, GWW, WM, WFC, EBAY, STAR, MA, VRSK, DG, MPC, IQV, AMH, HLT, CDK, AXTA, TRU, PYPL, VICI, ALC, AMCR, AGG, DIA, EEM, EFA, EMB, FPX, GLDM, HDV, IBB, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IUSG, IUSV, IWS, KRBN, MINT, MUB, PFF, SPY, TIP, VHT, VNQ, VOT, VXF, XLF, XLK, XLRE,
- Reduced Positions: TDY, ATHM, MELI, HLI, SQ, GSHD, WST, BABA, MKTX, FRPT, FOXF, HHR, DCT, FDS, LSTR, BFAM, SITE, AZPN, FCN, MANH, OFLX, WTS, FIVN, MC, MGP, FHB, BL, GO, DRQ, MORN, NVDA, TTC, PRI, SPSC, GOLF, CWAN, ASML, ADI, ATRI, FIS, CAKE, FONR, GPN, MRK, PNC, PSMT, TGT, WSO, HEI.A, V, FLT, ZTS, APAM, HQY, OLLI, LW, DOCU, ELAN, UBER, NCNO, IVV, T, ADBE, MO, AMGN, AAPL, ATR, BDX, BTI, CSCO, CSGP, CAG, DCI, NEE, HDB, IBM, INTU, KMB, LRCX, LECO, LOW, MTB, MCD, MDT, NVS, PDCO, PAYX, PEP, PRGO, PFE, PHG, PBI, SEIC, SNY, SNA, SON, STAA, SYY, UL, VZ, VOD, KYN, BX, PM, AVGO, TSLA, GMAB, KMF, YUMC, MDB, LYFT, SILK, MAX, ABNB, OLO, GLBE, KD, ARKK, BLV, IGSB, EEMV, EFAV, EWM, EWS, GBF, IAU, ICLN, IJT, ITOT, IWV, LQD, QQQ, VUG, VWO,
- Sold Out: DKNG, COUP, TMCI, OLPX, CLX, KSU, WYNN, TDOC, JCO, ONEM, NKLA, OSH, HYG, TQQQ,
- Bill.com Holdings Inc (BILL) - 4,517,692 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) - 4,600,536 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
- Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) - 6,702,004 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
- The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG) - 4,942,266 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
- Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) - 4,624,509 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.6%
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in BancFirst Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.81 and $70.98, with an estimated average price of $66.19. The stock is now traded at around $77.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 978,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.42 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $17.46. The stock is now traded at around $18.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,449,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.62 and $80.14, with an estimated average price of $74.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 273,536 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sweetgreen Inc (SG)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Sweetgreen Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $53, with an estimated average price of $34. The stock is now traded at around $27.840100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 413,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF (EEMS)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.89 and $61.26, with an estimated average price of $59.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 83,781 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund (FDM)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $60.03 and $66.21, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $61.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 101,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LCI Industries Inc (LCII)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in LCI Industries Inc by 2151.33%. The purchase prices were between $135.86 and $161.41, with an estimated average price of $149.1. The stock is now traded at around $128.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,281,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 419.01%. The purchase prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81. The stock is now traded at around $487.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 318,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1712.64%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 301,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UniFirst Corp (UNF)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in UniFirst Corp by 49.78%. The purchase prices were between $191.65 and $223.56, with an estimated average price of $204.89. The stock is now traded at around $181.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 780,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Leslies Inc (LESL)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Leslies Inc by 34.18%. The purchase prices were between $20 and $23.9, with an estimated average price of $21.6. The stock is now traded at around $20.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,652,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc by 86.32%. The purchase prices were between $83.4 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $89.53. The stock is now traded at around $76.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,137,095 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Coupa Software Inc. The sale prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91.Sold Out: Treace Medical Concepts Inc (TMCI)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Treace Medical Concepts Inc. The sale prices were between $15.48 and $26, with an estimated average price of $20.45.Sold Out: Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Olaplex Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $23.8 and $29.13, with an estimated average price of $26.6.Sold Out: 1Life Healthcare Inc (ONEM)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in 1Life Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $15.44 and $23.16, with an estimated average price of $19.32.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)
Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $59.52 and $88.57, with an estimated average price of $77.62.
