Stansberry Asset Management, Llc Buys Sanderson Farms Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Twitter Inc, Sells The Howard Hughes Corp, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF

New Purchases: SAFM, CHNG, TWTR, PYPL, BLDE, CWH, INTT, KMI, VICI, FL, RGLD, BLFS, GOOG, EQX,

SAFM, CHNG, TWTR, PYPL, BLDE, CWH, INTT, KMI, VICI, FL, RGLD, BLFS, GOOG, EQX, Added Positions: GOOGL, FB, GLDM, ZBH, ECOM, SPGI, EDR, EDR, FNV, AAPL, WRB, SSD, AXP, BXMT, DLR, SPLK, SOFI, SOFI, CRM, BECN, MELI, KO, CVS, V, AXS, GIS, SBUX, TDOC, NVR, NOC, ALLE, RDFN, ZEN, ABCL, FIX, EA, GTYH, HSY, CLX, PLTR, SMED, HROW, DJCO, INTC, BMY, CRBU, COUR, VRSK, CBOE, IMMR, JNJ, EDIT, NLY, MKC, CTAS, CEF, HD, CBRE, C, GD, HBAN, RDS.B, NVO, NRZ, VZ, INTU,

MMM, XLNX, MSFT, VIAC, DIS, GDX, AMZN, DOCU, BUD, Sold Out: HHC, GDXJ, XBI, NVTA, AKRO, BFLY, ROOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Sanderson Farms Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Twitter Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust, sells The Howard Hughes Corp, VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF, SPDR Biotech ETF, 3M Co, Xilinx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stansberry Asset Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Stansberry Asset Management, Llc owns 92 stocks with a total value of $624 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 194,200 shares, 14.27% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 10,679 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,112 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.79% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 64,418 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,749 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.05%

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $183.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 50,521 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Change Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.28 and $21.75, with an estimated average price of $20.97. The stock is now traded at around $20.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 450,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 214,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $115.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,215 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Blade Air Mobility Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.97 and $11.1, with an estimated average price of $9.47. The stock is now traded at around $7.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 162,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Camping World Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.89 and $45.78, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $33.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 34,058 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 31.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $218.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 32,217 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.360200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 590,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 26.04%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 93,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in ChannelAdvisor Corp by 91.12%. The purchase prices were between $23.01 and $27.56, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 180,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 34.79%. The purchase prices were between $415.85 and $478.97, with an estimated average price of $458.25. The stock is now traded at around $386.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,293 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc by 144.39%. The purchase prices were between $24.27 and $34.89, with an estimated average price of $28.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 76,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in The Howard Hughes Corp. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $101.78, with an estimated average price of $91.95.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $38.05 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $42.21.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The sale prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Invitae Corp. The sale prices were between $14.7 and $28.58, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.87 and $26.24, with an estimated average price of $22.18.

Stansberry Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The sale prices were between $6.39 and $11.22, with an estimated average price of $8.72.