Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Sells Pretium Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Anglogold Ashanti

1 minutes ago
Sun Valley, ID, based Investment company Sun Valley Gold Llc (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, SilverCrest Metals Inc, sells Pretium Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Anglogold Ashanti, Iamgold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sun Valley Gold Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sun Valley Gold Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC
  1. Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 5,031,294 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 2,249,943 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. Sprott Inc (SII) - 528,919 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio.
  4. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) - 48,576,015 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47%
  5. Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) - 5,145,726 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SilverCrest Metals Inc (SILV)

Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,592,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sold Out: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.



