Sun Valley Gold Llc Buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, SilverCrest Metals Inc, Sells Pretium Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Anglogold Ashanti

Sun Valley, ID, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Gold Miners ETF, SilverCrest Metals Inc, sells Pretium Resources Inc, Kirkland Lake Gold, Anglogold Ashanti, Iamgold Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sun Valley Gold Llc. As of 2021Q4, Sun Valley Gold Llc owns 12 stocks with a total value of $213 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) - 5,031,294 shares, 18.19% of the total portfolio. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) - 2,249,943 shares, 12.94% of the total portfolio. Sprott Inc (SII) - 528,919 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV) - 48,576,015 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.47% Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) - 5,145,726 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio.

Sun Valley Gold Llc initiated holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sun Valley Gold Llc added to a holding in SilverCrest Metals Inc by 23.89%. The purchase prices were between $6.78 and $9.7, with an estimated average price of $8.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 1,592,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79.

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $46.35, with an estimated average price of $42.15.

Sun Valley Gold Llc sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.28 and $3.43, with an estimated average price of $2.95.