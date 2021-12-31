Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, Coterra Energy Inc, Scorpio Tankers Inc, Sells EQT Corp, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Pioneer Natural Resources Co

- New Purchases: WLL, CTRA, NRGX, GOOGL, TCN, BKLN, BCX, GGZ, ADBE, NVDA, CNR, DHR, SU, BIF, VTNR, AM,
- Added Positions: SPTL, STNG, MSFT, RMNI, IVC, FDL, DLN, ANGL, GEM, UNH, ASA, NEM, HDEF, PYPL, VTI, BAC, SILV, GOOG, ABBV, JNJ, ABT, PSX, GAM, ET, SSPY, ENB, STX, AGI, VIOO, VGSH, USFR, BDSI, PRU, SWKS, IMAC, TGB, CET, KMI, GORO, BIL, GBIL, GTYH, TFLO, RMT,
- Reduced Positions: EQT, VMBS, PXD, JQUA, SCHV, SPLV, MTUM, SCHA, DVN, VNQ, GIGB, PGX, IGD, GSIE, IWP, AAPL, MSD, ATIP, QCOM, IGR, VB, VCSH, VO, IVV, NML, VET, PEO, AAWW, VLO, UPS, RIG, KRNY, GD, GAIA, EPD,
- Sold Out: GDX, COP, RVT, STMP, GDP, FPL, SFE, VNT, SCHO, SHY, BWXT, ALDX, FEI, ASC, AGTC,
These are the top 5 holdings of SHEPHERD KAPLAN KROCHUK, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (SPTL) - 619,260 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.94%
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 677,707 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.22%
- VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 389,681 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
- California Resources Corp (CRC) - 268,800 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,163 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.43 and $70.18, with an estimated average price of $65.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 43,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $22.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 97,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities (NRGX)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opportunities. The purchase prices were between $12.03 and $14.41, with an estimated average price of $13.12. The stock is now traded at around $13.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 49,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2740.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 179 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.201700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Scorpio Tankers Inc by 197.43%. The purchase prices were between $11.7 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 150,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 37.63%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $299.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Rimini Street Inc (RMNI)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Rimini Street Inc by 477.14%. The purchase prices were between $5.46 and $11.3, with an estimated average price of $7.78. The stock is now traded at around $4.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 101,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invacare Corp (IVC)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in Invacare Corp by 538.18%. The purchase prices were between $2.25 and $4.94, with an estimated average price of $3.64. The stock is now traded at around $2.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 185,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 100.45%. The purchase prices were between $59.44 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $63. The stock is now traded at around $64.398300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd (ASA)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc added to a holding in ASA Gold And Precious Metals Ltd by 26.02%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $22.61, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.104700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 37,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91.Sold Out: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $19.92, with an estimated average price of $18.92.Sold Out: (STMP)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: Goodrich Petroleum Corp (GDP)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in Goodrich Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $20.06 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $22.17.Sold Out: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. The sale prices were between $5.23 and $5.98, with an estimated average price of $5.62.
