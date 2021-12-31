First Foundation Advisors Buys Realty Income Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells , Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Lowe's Inc

Irvine, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Realty Income Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells , Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Lowe's Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Foundation Advisors. As of 2021Q4, First Foundation Advisors owns 438 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,283,097 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,157 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,688 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64% iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,635,301 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 374,923 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 8084.51%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 798,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 3075.17%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 121,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $446.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 91,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 183.48%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 197,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 78,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 324,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Lightwave Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $8.67 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $13.28.

First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.