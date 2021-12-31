First Foundation Advisors Buys Realty Income Corp, Applied Materials Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Sells , Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Lowe's Inc

- New Purchases: WFCPL.PFD, IWO, BACPL.PFD, MCK, OTIS, PACW, ZBH, MSGE, XBI, SGOL, LINC, SCHK, IYW, SBEA, DIA, FTEC, ICF, KNSL, QAI, TBT, VEA, XLP, BDXB.PFD, SPOT, CNC, VAC, WBA, TREX, MPW, MLM, JCI, HPQ, EFSC, DHI, COP, MAPS, NRZ,
- Added Positions: O, AMAT, FIS, IVV, UNH, TJX, DHR, MDT, AMZN, IEMG, SHYG, PDI, TSM, KMX, IWM, FISV, GOOG, ONL, GAL, IEFA, CP, UBER, DIS, SHOP, MCD, NFLX, PM, FB, RBLX, AGG, BTI, CMP, CTO, EPD, CMCT, TXN, DBRG, IQV, TTD, PSTH, DJP, JEPI, VMBS, BRK.B, CSCO, CCI, NVDA, LIN, ROK, DISCK, FTNT, REXR, EFA, ADBE, ABC, BLL, CVS, LUMN, CTAS, EW, LLY, EL, GILD, GOOGL, IDXX, INTU, LKQ, SPGI, MRK, PG, SWKS, SBUX, SYY, HEI.A, BX, LULU, NOW, KEYS, TWLO, LMACA, IJH, MOAT, SCHX, SPY, SRLN, VCSH, VNQ, VTI, MMM, PLD, ASML, ABT, ACN, ALK, ALGN, ALNY, AXP, AMT, AMGN, ADSK, ADP, TFC, BK, CME, KO, DE, DD, ECL, XOM, NEE, GIS, GSK, MTCH, ISRG, J, MDLZ, LRCX, LMT, MGM, MAR, MCO, MS, NKE, NOC, NVS, ORLY, ODFL, PCAR, PAYX, PEP, LUV, SNPS, TGT, TMO, USB, UNP, GWW, WMT, WFC, PODD, GOF, AVGO, GM, ABBV, ZTS, HUBS, GSBD, ETSY, OKTA, ZS, DOCU, CTVA, CRWD, ABNB, LAZR, UPST, AFRM, GEM, GII, GSSC, IWR, QQQ, RSP, SCHA, SCHF, SCHV, SDY, TCHP, VBK, VIG, XLF, XLK, ZROZ,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, COST, CRM, LBRDK, INTC, JPST, NCA, TSI, MO, PYPL, LYFT, MYC, NBW, BFZ, BTT, MINT, NAC, IAU, T, CVX, MUC, FWONA, AON, AAPL, SCHW, CEV, EVM, NRGX, CMF, GE, JPM, STL, VCV, NKX, KYN, DBL, ISD, LMACU, EEM, LQD, VOO, ATVI, BMY, C, CMCSA, IONS, PFE, QCOM, HYB, PML, FRA, STWD, ARDC, DSL, AGGY, AMLP, DVY, GSST, IWF, AMD, ARE, LNT, ADI, BA, BF.B, CTSH, CL, CMI, DXCM, DEO, DLTR, EA, EMR, EQIX, ELS, EQR, GD, IBM, ILMN, NSC, PNC, RHI, SHW, SYK, RTX, VZ, YUM, ZBRA, ET, MMT, PCM, JPS, EVV, JQC, NEA, BLW, AWK, ROIC, OCSL, DG, BBN, KMF, FRC, SPLK, LDP, DFP, BABA, AFIN, NET, COIN, BAB, CMBS, DGRO, GLD, ITOT, IWD, REET, SLV, VCIT, VRIG,
- Sold Out: VER, GLPI, PCI, DISCA, LWLG, REGN, SCHG, EIM, MCA, BRSP, MRNA, AER, BAX, ETX, AMJ, KVSA, VTA, OACB, FVRR, BKLN, FEU, HTRB, HYG, TLT, NIQ, NBB, BTZ, RNP, NAD, NXC, IIM, IQI, RDS.B, AXON, RGEN, PHG, BXMT, FCT, KD, VVR,
For the details of FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+foundation+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,283,097 shares, 14.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 52,157 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.30%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 28,688 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.64%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 2,635,301 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 374,923 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1338.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1321.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $258.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in PacWest Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $41.91 and $50.28, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
First Foundation Advisors initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $119.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 8084.51%. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 798,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 3075.17%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $135.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 121,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.51%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $446.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 91,205 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 183.48%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 197,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 35.40%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $478.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 78,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
First Foundation Advisors added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 324,482 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (VER)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.Sold Out: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund (PCI)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Credit & Mortgage Income Fund. The sale prices were between $20.47 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $21.13.Sold Out: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Discovery Inc. The sale prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88.Sold Out: Lightwave Logic Inc (LWLG)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Lightwave Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $8.67 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $13.28.Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
First Foundation Advisors sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS. Also check out:
1. FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS keeps buying