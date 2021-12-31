Maplelane Capital, Llc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, KLA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Twitter Inc

New Purchases: KLAC, H, TMUS, ANET, S, S, UBER, IS, CRWD, EBAY, WRBY, RCL, ROKU, FTCH, PINS,

KLAC, H, TMUS, ANET, S, S, UBER, IS, CRWD, EBAY, WRBY, RCL, ROKU, FTCH, PINS, Added Positions: MRVL, AMZN, LRCX, EXPE, GT, IAA, TXRH, NVDA, AMBA, BILL, IIVI,

MRVL, AMZN, LRCX, EXPE, GT, IAA, TXRH, NVDA, AMBA, BILL, IIVI, Reduced Positions: CRM, LYV, NUAN, GOOGL, MCHP, APO, TTWO, AFRM, IGT, PFGC, BBWI, AMAT, MLCO, SNOW,

CRM, LYV, NUAN, GOOGL, MCHP, APO, TTWO, AFRM, IGT, PFGC, BBWI, AMAT, MLCO, SNOW, Sold Out: SNAP, TWTR, SQ, FOUR, BLMN, FB, COUP, PANW, ATVI, MTCH, DDOG, MCD, PTON, RELY, V, F, LOGI, ALGN, WEN, MELI, UA, ONON, CVNA, IFF, DH, MA, NOMD, CPRT, DISH, LUMN, CGNX, BROS, QRVO, TOST, Z, GPN, GM, GOOG, LVS,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, KLA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Lam Research Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Twitter Inc, Block Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maplelane Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Maplelane Capital, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/maplelane+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 450,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 1,737,500 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 1,658,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1146.61% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 548,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.81%

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $379.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $128.206900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 394,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 1146.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 1,658,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.31%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3154.547100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 186.78%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $579.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 99999999.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,088,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in IAA Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.