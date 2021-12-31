Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Maplelane Capital, Llc Buys Marvell Technology Inc, KLA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Twitter Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Maplelane Capital, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Marvell Technology Inc, KLA Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Lam Research Corp, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Snap Inc, Twitter Inc, Block Inc, Shift4 Payments Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Maplelane Capital, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Maplelane Capital, Llc owns 71 stocks with a total value of $2.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MAPLELANE CAPITAL, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 450,000 shares, 7.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 57,000 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio.
  3. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 1,737,500 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio.
  4. Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL) - 1,658,000 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1146.61%
  5. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 548,000 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.81%
New Purchase: KLA Corp (KLAC)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in KLA Corp. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $379.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $95.93, with an estimated average price of $85.5. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 380,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $127.275300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.93 and $146.84, with an estimated average price of $120.32. The stock is now traded at around $128.206900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 144,056 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Maplelane Capital, Llc initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 394,375 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Marvell Technology Inc by 1146.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 1,658,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 52.31%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3154.547100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 39,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 186.78%. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $579.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Expedia Group Inc by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $154.43 and $188.43, with an estimated average price of $170.29. The stock is now traded at around $207.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 610,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co by 99999999.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $24.14, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $16.179900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,088,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: IAA Inc (IAA)

Maplelane Capital, Llc added to a holding in IAA Inc by 800.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02. The stock is now traded at around $35.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 495,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $44.42 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $55.77.

Sold Out: Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $66.11, with an estimated average price of $51.61.

Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Sold Out: Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Shift4 Payments Inc. The sale prices were between $49.22 and $79.77, with an estimated average price of $63.1.

Sold Out: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02.

Sold Out: Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)

Maplelane Capital, Llc sold out a holding in Bloomin Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $17.48 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $21.



