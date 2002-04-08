Big Screen Entertainment Makes Big Moves on NFT and Crypto

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is embracing a new tech strategy by launching in the crypto and NFT space.



Such digital advancements are part of the Los Angeles based production and distribution company’s plan to maximize the potential of its assets.

BSEG now has a presence on NFT marketplace OpenSea and has taken a range of other measures to be well placed as peer-to-peer transactions become more mainstream. https://opensea.io/BigScreenEntertainmentGroup

By creating NFTs and setting up cryptocurrency payments, the company’s digital assets team are working to position Big Screen at the forefront of the new Hollywood.

Big Screen will also be using blockchain technology in its future distribution and marketing activities as part of a commitment to transparency and tech.

“Nothing ever stands still in Hollywood and by making significant inroads into this new financial system, we are planning for a dynamic and profitable future,” said BSEG Chief Executive Kimberley Kates. “The space where art meets technology has many broad opportunities especially for Big Screen.”

The NFTs being incorporated into company operations will include animations, short videos, character artwork and other collectibles to be used in sales and marketing efforts.

BSEG's Unstoppable NFT domain names will be used for Big Screen’s presence on Web3, as well as setting up various ways to accept crypto payments for products and services in the future.

Big Screen’s announcement comes at a time of escalating adoption of crypto, non-fungible tokens and blockchain by consumers and businesses.

About Big Screen Entertainment ( BSEG, Financial)

Big Screen Entertainment Group ( BSEG, Financial) is a well-established distribution and production company based in Beverly Hills. Built on a love for storytelling, the business launched in 2005 and has grown to specialize in production, post-production, and distribution in the US, Internationally. It continues to grow and evolve into new commercial models in an ever-changing media world.

Forward-Looking Statement: A number of statements contained in the press release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including timely development, and market acceptance of products and technologies, competitive market conditions, successful integration of acquisitions and the ability to secure additional sources of financing. When used in this press release, words such as “could,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” and similar expressions are forward-looking statements.

Contact: Lorraine Lee

323.654.3400 – [email protected]