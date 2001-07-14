Crane Co. Announces Annual Investor Conference

Crane Co. ( NYSE:CR, Financial) will hold its annual investor conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM in New York City. Speakers will include Max H. Mitchell and other key Crane Co. executives. Presentations will be available via live webcast. A web replay will be available on our website shortly after completion of the event.

If you are interested in attending, please RSVP with your name and affiliation to: [email protected]

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies and Engineered Materials. On May 24, 2021, Crane announced that it had signed an agreement to divest its Engineered Materials segment; that sale is pending, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange ( NYSE:CR, Financial). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220214005831/en/