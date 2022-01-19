CEO's of Luminar, Reliq Health Tech, Twilio and ESE Entertainment Driving Disruptive Innovation and Revenue Growth in E-Sports, EV Mobility, Cloud, and Health Tech

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Twilio Inc. (: TWLO) CEO Jeffrey Lawson, Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) ( ENTEF) and Luminar Technologies ( LAZR).



Today’s emerging megatrends and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Twilio Inc. (: TWLO) CEO Jeffrey Lawson ”Twilio Ubiquity is Driving Revenue Growth”

“..Our approach that’s “in and up” strategy is a great one because Twilio is used by so many companies around the world. Every industry, every shape and size, every continent, I mean, this really is the need for things like e-mail and messaging is so ubiquitous and developers see there’s so little friction. We're able to use those initial wins and that initial traction that we get, to move up the value chain, move up work chart and move up the software staff to then go address the things that our customers are trying to solve, whether it's in the contact center, whether it's their sales process, their marketing, inside their products. And that is really what the “in and up” strategy that we're talking about is all about, leveraging the ubiquity of Twilio across all the different kinds of companies into building this customer engagement platform…”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) ( ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela: ”60X Increase in Revenue Run Rate in 12 Months - Just The Start”

ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) ( ENTEF) CEO Konrad Wasiela, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors livestream shared that revenues have increased to a CD$60 million+ run rate, with it’s latest e-sports acquisition. This is almost a 6,000% increase from ENTEF’s run rate less than 12 months ago. On December 1, ENTEF closed the acquisition of GameAddik,which through its wholly owned brand PWN Games, is considered one of the top CPA (cost-per acquisition) networks for gaming by gamesight.io. Game Addik generated revenue of CD$24.0 million and operating income of CD$4.7 million in FY 2020.

Konrad stated this milestone is just the beginning, as his goal is ramping ENTEF e-sports revenues to $250 million in the next 18 month through organic growth and strategic M&A - and building a multi-billon dollar global e-sports business. ESE is now rapidly expanding, with multiple revenue streams including, e-sports infrastructure software powering global tournaments, exclusive digital media distribution, broadcast rights, and owning world-class leagues and teams, including it’s K1CK global e-sports franchise. Konrad reported that “ESE now has a growing e-sports M&A pipeline with over $100 million annual revenues” and expected to close a significant number of these potential transactions in the coming months.

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “Reliq Telehealth Platform Set for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2022”

Reliq Health Technologies ( RQHTF, Financial) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 12 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and with a current run-rate of $24 million, and expected to double in 2022 as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting is expected in 2022, allowing RQHTF valuation to better align with it’s peers in the telehealth and healthtech space.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

Luminar Technologies ( LAZR) CEO, Austin Russell: “Targeting $150 Billion Market Opportunity”

“...Volvo’s decision to make Luminar a standard safety feature starting with their next generation electric SUV is a watershed moment for the industry…Volvo built a reputation by being the first to introduce new safety features in vehicles that ultimately set safety standards across the industry and get standardized in a broader capacity, so this is validating on multiple fronts. It also has huge implications across the board for Luminar, specifically in five key ways: First is scale. Going from a high-end option to a standard feature on vehicles dramatically increases the expected volume and increases visibility as estimating take rates is no longer a factor…Second is safety. While there is a clear use case and strong demand for Highway Autonomy, there simultaneously exists an extremely compelling application of high-performance auto grade LiDAR and software for improving more basic safety capabilities on vehicles. Three is economics, this deal with Volvo significantly strengthens and gives us even greater conviction in our long-term financial outlook, while also enabling us to achieve great economies of scale more quickly and efficiently, the benefits of which percolate to customers far beyond just Volvo. Four is software. Volvo’s standardization plan involves not just Luminar hardware, but Luminar software as well. And while the LiDAR serves as the foundation, to deliver Proactive Safety, you have to do a lot more than just the LiDAR. You have to understand, interpret and act on that data, and that’s where our software comes into play. Standardization is also expected to generate a huge and ever increasing data and software advantage for Luminar as greater volumes of vehicles collect data on public roads…Lastly is market signaling and vehicle design. Volvo is expected to be heavily promoting its Luminar equipped vehicles to consumers as they become available as a standard feature, generating demand not just from OEMs, but actually from the consumers directly...We expect that our Proactive Safety capabilities will be the biggest near-term driver of realizing $150 billion market opportunity by 2030.

