Sinclair Broadcast Group's News Reporter Academy Returns March 30, 2022

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s News Reporter Academy, aninteractiveworkshop for college students interested in pursuing a career in news reporting, will hold its next virtual session on March 30 from Noon-3p ET / 9-12p PT.

Now in its second year, the News Reporter Academy, hosted by Sinclair’s award-winning corporate news operation, gives students an opportunity to learn about working in a newsroom and interact with Sinclair’s industry-leading teams.

In the three-hour interactive session, students will learn the basics of news reporting and investigative storytelling, managing a social media presence, how to look and sound their best on-camera and how to package a resume and reel.

After the success of Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Producer Academy, a workshop for students interested in pursuing a career in digital or broadcast news producing, which is now in its fifth year, the company developed a seminar for students focused on news reporting.

This FREE, virtual workshop is open to undergraduate and graduate college students.

Students must register+in+advance by March 25: https%3A%2F%2Fus02web.zoom.us%2Fmeeting%2Fregister%2FtZcsc-6tqjkqGNWwZIRFQ47sVkHkrp8_GeZm

(Registration is limited to 150 students and .edu email address is required)

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220215005811/en/