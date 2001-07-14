TSEM Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) to Intel Corporation for $53.00 per share in cash is fair to Tower shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Tower shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Tower and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Tower shareholders; (2) determine whether Intel is underpaying for Tower; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Tower shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Tower shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

