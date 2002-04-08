Freddie Mac Announces 2021 SHARP Award Winners

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) announced the nine winners of its 2021 Servicer Honors and Rewards Program (SHARP)SM, which annually recognizes mortgage loan Servicers for quality servicing, risk management and sustaining homeownership resulting in superior portfolio performance. The winners represent outstanding customer service and positive efforts to prevent and alleviate loan delinquencies.



"Our Servicers remain committed to assisting families so they can remain in their homes while they are still wrestling with the effects of the global pandemic,” said Bill Maguire, Freddie Mac’s Vice President of Single-Family Servicing Portfolio Performance. “Last year, 317,000 homeowners with a Freddie Mac mortgage received a forbearance, payment deferral, or other relief option from our Servicers. I’d also like to extend a special thanks to the subservicers who assist with portfolio management for many of these award winners.”

2021 SHARP Award Winners:

Clients servicing 200,000 or more Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: PHH Mortgage Corporation

Silver: Bank of America

Bronze: New Residential Mortgage LLC



Clients servicing between 75,000 and 199,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Guaranteed Rate, Inc.

Silver: Freedom Mortgage Corporation

Bronze: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC



Clients servicing between 20,000 and 74,999 Freddie Mac mortgages

Gold: Union Savings Bank

Silver: Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

Bronze: First Federal Bank



SHARP is a rewards program based on a Servicer’s Servicer Success Scorecard ranking. Servicers that have more than 20,000 Freddie Mac master-serviced loans are automatically enrolled in SHARP, which provides performance incentives through rewards and recognition.

