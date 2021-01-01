Polaris Slingshot Delivers Superior Style to 2022 Lineup With New Signature LE

Polaris+Slingshot, the show-stopping, adventure-seeking three-wheel vehicle, today introduced an all-new limited-edition model to its 2022 lineup. Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Signature LE inspires drivers to make their mark with superior style, maximum sound, and ultimate comfort.

Loaded with features, Signature LE transforms ordinary drives into extraordinary adventures. The premium tri-tone paint and new Vented Sport Hood deliver head-turning style, while blacked-out badging, upper and lower accent lighting, interior XKGlow® lighting, and exclusive matte bronze wheels complete its signature style. In addition, Slingshot’s Stage 3 Rockford Fosgate® audio system delivers clarity at any speed, and Heated and Cooled Seats improve comfort in hot or cold weather.

“We designed our latest limited-edition model to celebrate Slingshot’s iconic signature style,” said Chris Sergeant, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. “When you’re behind the wheel of a Slingshot, there’s no escaping the attention – its bold, one-of-a-kind looks turn casual arrivals into grand entrances. And that’s what the Signature LE is all about – elevating your style and making your mark each time you jump in the cockpit.”

Boasting superior style and modern technology, the Signature LE touts the following premium amenities and key features:

Signature Style

Tri-Tone Limited-Edition Paint & Graphics

A first for any Slingshot model, Signature LE features high-end, tri-tone paint and graphics. The glossy and metallic black and red paint are complemented with limited-edition matte bronze accents. Exclusive blacked-out badging and accent graphics deliver an extra layer of style, while limited-edition wheels and full LED lighting up front complete its signature style.

Vented Sport Hood

Introduced with the 2022 model year lineup, the new Vented Sport Hood adds aggressive, head-turning styling while improving aerodynamics and cockpit airflow via vented fenders and hood scoop. The Vented Sport Hood is made with an all-new durable fiberglass composite material – delivering a premium fit and finish.

XKGLOW® Light Kit

For next-level style, Signature LE comes standard with interior lighting by XKGLOW®. TheLED lighting kit is installed in the footwells, under the seats, left-and right-hand side tubs, and along the center console – offering the full red, green, and blue color spectrum. Color changes can be made using the Slingshot LED mobile app and can be synchronized with music playlists.

Maximum Sound

Stage 3 Rockford Fosgate® Audio

A premium audio system by Rockford Fosgate® allows riders to enjoy personal playlists as soundtracks for the open road. The Stage 3 Roll Hoop Speakers complement the output from the Rockford Fosgate® audio system, as the system delivers audio with great power and exceptional tonal clarity.

7” Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND

At the controls of the Rockford Fosgate® audio system is Slingshot’s industry-leading 7” Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Offering touchscreen convenience, the infotainment system comes standard with RIDE COMMAND+, which includes Apple CarPlay®, GPS navigation, and weather and traffic overlays.

Ultimate Comfort

Heated & Cooled Seats

While the new Vented Sport Hood improves cockpit air flow, Slingshot’s Heated and Cooled Seats deliver customizable comfort via an interactive, easy-access switch that lights up blue when cool and red when heated. The seats utilize advanced thermoelectric technology to warm or cool the seats and a flexible Graphene material to disperse for full coverage.

Drivers looking to further personalize their ride can select from an assortment of factory accessories, including the all-new Excursion Top, additional storage bags, color-matched rear fender, or even a Stage 1 performance tune to add 25 more horsepower. Drivers operating an AutoDrive transmission can take control of their shifts with Slingshot’s AutoDrive paddle shifters.

Signature LE will begin shipping to dealers in early 2022 and is available in manual transmission (starting at $34,999; $44,199 CAD) and AutoDrive (starting at $36,749; $46,699 CAD).

Drivers can learn more about the Signature LE and 2022 lineup at Slingshot.Polaris.com or on social media: Facebook.com%2FPolarisSlingshot,+%40Slingshot on Twitter and+%40PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit Adventures.Polaris.com.

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a wholly-owned brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5” ride height and a 2.0-liter 4 cylinder engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit slingshot.polaris.com.

Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner’s manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc. © 2021 Polaris Industries Inc.

