Emergent Health Appoints Marvin Segel, Son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel as Director and Chief Marketing Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2022 / Emergent Health Corp., (OTC PINK:EMGE) announces the appointment of Marvin Segel, son of QVC's founder, Joseph Segel, as a Director and the Chief Marketing Officer.

With over 20 years of direct-to-consumer TV and marketing experience, Mr. Segel will serve in a Senior Executive role at Emergent to lead the analysis and development of current and future Health & Wellness products, marketing, advertising and business development based upon his demonstrated track record of multi-million-dollar contributions for developing and launching top-selling Direct-To-Consumer products.

Since January 2020, Mr. Segel has served as President for The Y Networks, the first network focused on "Content-Based Shopping" allowing the consumer content to engage on-demand across platforms. From August 2015, Mr. Segel served as Chief Operating Officer for Star Shop, LLC., the first celebrity driven social media platform where the intersection of content and commerce come together. From August 2009 through August 2014, Mr. Segel served as Vice President of Business Relationships and Vendor Relations at ShopNBC, n/k/a ShopHQ, an American cable, satellite and broadcasthome shoppingtelevision network and multi-channel video retailer owned by iMedia Brands. At ShopNBC, Mr. Segel conceptualized and developed the first iPhone app for any shopping channel, leveraged a relationship with a top iPhone app provider in order to accelerate development and become the first to launch, introduced the top-selling beauty product, Wrinkle Magic, to ShopNBC, and generated millions in revenue, and launched multiple concepts: Harley Davidson Clothing, Sur La Table, NBA Collectables, Mark Cuban America's Dream, and DITKA Steakhouse Steaks, coordinated GE, BMW, SEARS and YAMAHA Boat product placement on ShopNBC, switching Frigidaire appliances in the ShopNBC kitchen to GE and managed The Vendor Contact Database for Finance and Vendor Relations. From 1999 until 2009, Mr. Segel established Segel Associates to strategically guide consumer products manufacturers to introduce and distribute products through electronic retail channels, primarily QVC and ShopNBC. At Segel Associates, he directed product development, formulation and flavor varieties for the top-selling weight loss product that he personally sold on QVC for 10 years, driving sales to $14 million annually in the US and UK.

Marvin Segel, newly appointed CMO of Emergent, stated, "Giving the Consumer healthier options in this crazy world for themselves and their family pets means a lot to me. The value of the family pet has become even more important to everyone while in quarantine. Segel continued … "Pets give amazing emotional support!"

James Zimbler, CEO of Emergent added "It's a tremendous victory to add the multi-talented, enormously experienced and my good friend Marvin Segel to oversee the creation, marketing and distribution of Emergent's line of Health and Wellness products. Marvin's vast network developed over the past 30 years, mastering Direct-to-Consumer and Online TV Shopping sales, positions Emergent for maximum market penetration and ultimate success."

Emergent Health Corp.develops and sells regenerative medicine, neutraceuticals, and phytonutritionals. Its products comprise Vita-Stim, a nutrient that enhances the immune system, nourishes stem cells, and maintains health; Neuvitale, which nourishes stem cells and acts as a methyl donor to protect DNA; Hungarest, a diet aid that controls appetite in the brain and stomach; EmergentO2, water oxygenator, which increases oxygen in the blood stream; and products for reducing facial wrinkles. The company distributes its products through health food stores, pharmacies, online and various other retail outlets throughout the United States and internationally. PharmaZu Corp., its newly acquired subsidiary is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Emergent does not claim any of its products are approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

